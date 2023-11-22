How The Competitive Lending Market Is Being Fueled With Growth & How Express Capital Is Helping

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which constitute the backbone of the American economy and employ nearly half of the private workforce, the current financial climate presents unprecedented challenges. The confluence of rising interest rates, persistent inflation, and a contraction in lending post-pandemic has seen traditional financial institutions retract funding from the SME sector.

Recent data from the Federal Reserve underscores this trend, revealing that over half of the small businesses seeking loans in the last year faced rejection from banks—a stark increase from a mere 10% in 2021 and the highest since such records began five years ago. This pattern of denial is echoed throughout the regional banks of the Federal Reserve.

Meysam Alizadeh, Vice President of Sales at Express Capital, an alternative lending firm, observes, "Many SME owners approach us as a last resort after being turned away by their banks, a situation that's becoming all too common, even for those with longstanding banking relationships."

The stringent lending criteria—encompassing factors like business size, operational tenure, credit history, and debt ratios—pose insurmountable hurdles for many SMEs. Traditional banks' one-size-fits-all approach and conservative risk assessment models disproportionately affect smaller businesses.

The repercussions for SMEs unable to secure traditional financing are dire. Lacking the capital to fund inventory, cover payroll, or manage cash flow can lead to missed growth opportunities. In more severe cases, it forces businesses to downsize their workforce, delay payments to suppliers, or in extreme situations, cease operations.

Survey insights reveal that 60% of SME owners who fail to obtain financing are consequently missing out on business ventures, while nearly half are compelled to curtail staff and wage expansion plans.

On a broader scale, the restrictive lending environment is impinging on the U.S. economy's vitality. With small business activities expanding at a rate well below the norm, the economy is deprived of a critical driver of growth.

In the face of such fiscal restraint from conventional lenders, alternative financing avenues are stepping in to fill the void, providing essential capital to the swathes of creditworthy American SMEs. These alternative financiers are proving to be an indispensable support, offering the financial lifelines necessary for survival and prosperity.

Alizadeh from Express Capital highlights their approach: "We engage directly with businesses to devise flexible, bespoke financial solutions such as providing working capital. This approach has enabled numerous SMEs to secure the vital funds needed not just for endurance but for flourishing in these challenging times."

Alternative Lenders Bridging the Gap

In the face of tightening lending standards by traditional banks, online alternative lenders have emerged as a pivotal force, offering a financial lifeline to the multitude of small and medium-sized businesses that find themselves sidelined by conventional financing channels.

The landscape of alternative lending has seen remarkable growth over the last decade, with loan volumes surging from under $10 billion in 2010 to an excess of $50 billion in 2021, as reported by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. This burgeoning sector now represents close to 20% of all small business lending, signaling a shift in the financial paradigm.

Meysam Alizadeh, Vice President of Sales at Express Capital, details their efficient approach: "By analyzing thousands of data points in real-time, we're able to approve loans within days, not weeks—a pace traditional banking can't match."

These alternative lenders primarily serve micro, small, and medium enterprises—particularly those generating under $25 million in annual revenue—which are often overlooked by larger banks. They prioritize business performance and cash flow over the stringent criteria that typically govern traditional lending.

Their offerings are diverse, ranging from merchant cash advances to purchase order financing and revolving credit lines, providing tailored solutions that address the unique demands of each business.

Alternative lending also plays a crucial role in supporting minority-owned businesses, which historically face more significant obstacles in securing financing. A Federal Reserve study highlighted that 60% of Black business owners were denied loans over the past five years, a stark contrast to the 41% of their white counterparts.

To address this disparity, numerous alternative lenders have introduced specialized programs and funds dedicated to enhancing capital access for minority entrepreneurs.

While there are concerns about transparency and the aggressive tactics of some lenders, the consensus among many experts is that the benefits of accessible, adaptable capital for creditworthy businesses far outweigh the potential drawbacks.

As they establish a track record of reliability, the more prominent players in the alternative lending market are providing not only credible financial solutions but also introducing healthy competition to a lending system that has historically been biased against small business owners.

For the millions of entrepreneurial ventures aiming to launch, stabilize, or grow in a constricted lending environment, alternative financing may hold the key to realizing their business aspirations. These lenders ensure that no viable business is left behind due to not meeting the narrow criteria set by traditional banks.

In a business climate where capital access can dictate the thin line between success and failure, alternative online lenders have become an indispensable source of funding, opening doors of opportunity for the underserved segments of the business community.

