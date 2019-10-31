How The Aducanumab Surprise Helped Biogen Stock

Biotechnology major Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) saw its stock soar by over 25% in Tuesday’s trading, after the company indicated that it intends to seek regulatory approval for its investigational treatment for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. This came as a surprise to investors, as the company had actually ended phase-3 trials of the drug (known as aducanumab) in March, indicating that the drug was not able to meet its objective. The company said that the decision to now pursue approvals is based on the availability of new data from a larger patient group and interactions with the FDA. If Biogen is able to receive approval on the drug, it could be a blockbuster, considering that there are no other approved therapies available that can reduce the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Below, we take a look at how Biogen has fared in recent years and the outlook for the company over the next 2 years.

How does Biogen’s Revenue Growth in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Revenues for Biogen increased from $12.3 Bil in 2017 to $13.5 Bil in 2018; an increase of 9.61%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

10.9% in 2015 compared to 2014

6.36% in 2016 compared to 2015

7.21% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Revenues growth to be 6% in 2019.

How does Biogen’s Total Expense in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

Total Expense for Biogen moderately increased from $7.15 Bil in 2017 to $7.55 Bil in 2018; an increase of 5.71%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

4.17% in 2015 compared to 2014

8.66% in 2016 compared to 2015

9.66% in 2017 compared to 2016

We expect Total Expense growth to be -4.71% in 2019.

How does Biogen’s EBT in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

EBT for Biogen increased significantly by 15.0% from $5.13 Bil in 2017 to $5.90 Bil in 2018.

We expect EBT to increase by 19.5% to $7 Bil in 2019.

How do Biogen’s Net Income and EPS in 2018 compare with that in prior periods and what’s the forecast?

