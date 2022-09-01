How Tesla Stock Could Double by 2030

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could double by 2030. This is why Tesla stock is Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek's largest position. He discusses why he thinks Tesla stock could gain at least 170% by 2030 because of the vehicle business alone. Tesla must meet conservative assumptions that Zane walks through in his basic valuation model.

Check out his full thoughts in the video below!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 28, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 31, 2022.

Zane Fracek has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

