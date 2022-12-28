How Tesla Is Falling Behind in Autonomous Driving

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is supposed to be the industry leader in autonomous driving, but the data tells us something very different. Tesla doesn't have fully autonomous vehicles on the road, yet competitors like General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo do! Travis Hoium covers why Tesla is falling behind in the video below.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 28, 2022.

