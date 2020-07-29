How Technology Can Help Schools Safely Reopen

By Jason Cottrell, Founder and CEO of Myplanet

There are opportunities for technology to play a key role in safely reopening schools. Two systems frequently cited in plans for re-opening across North America are Contact Tracing and Digital Contact Tracing, which help track the intersection of people who test positive with COVID-19, with others they’ve recently been in close contact with.

The best practice in schools translates to a “safety first” approach, meaning if anyone tests positive with COVID-19, assume widespread contact and test all students and staff quickly to isolate as soon as possible to slow or halt the infection rate. That “safety first” approach makes the most sense when dealing with children and also frees the limited contact tracing capabilities of public health organizations in North America to focus on tracking and tracing public unmonitored spaces, such as restaurants, malls, and big box and grocery stores. But there is an opportunity for the technology to be applied in modified ways.

Myplanet’s research and experimentation determined that the use of personal devices, such as using teacher and student mobile phones, is problematic given different bluetooth configurations and capabilities between them. We suggest looking to certain corporations, such as Ford Motor Company, that are effectively developing wearable devices that monitor occupancy and proximity to aid in safe distancing and preventing overcrowding. In educational settings, existing hardware and software can be quickly converted to focus on improving the safety of students and staff, while policy-makers adapt the best practices from the business world as they navigate reopening. Instead, the recommendation is to use purpose-built wearable devices on wrists or belt loops. Fitbits and Samsung’s GearUp wearables are example of this new class of device intended to monitor social distancing and assist in reinforcing good practices.

A supplemental technological solution that could work within a school setting is to place fixed devices throughout the building at set intervals and equip the staff with wearables that communicate directly with those devices. As staff members walk through the school, the communication between the wearable and the fixed devices could prompt an alert for others in proximity to adjust their locations to ensure a safe distance can be maintained. Custodial, cafeteria, and office staff as well as teachers could all employ such devices that would let them know if encroachment of their safe space was imminent.

Another best practice that can be adopted from corporations – from the the factory and distribution floors - is daily screening of all staff affirming their good health prior to entering a facility. Especially in colleges, where building entrances and exits are harder to monitor, this can be done by deploying SMS to enable quick screening during the daily opening of the building. Individuals would receive an acknowledgement in response to their affirmations showing their compliance with school safety protocols. These systems can be deployed within days using modern cloud software, and such a system would allow teachers and staff to safely and quickly confirm students’ entries into the building.

Assisting school and college administrators in expanding their capability to protect the health and safety of teachers, workers, and students is arguably the best way to make use of various technologies that can be combined to provide enhanced awareness of safe distancing, compliance with health and safety best practices, and communication of essential and critical information in swift and targeted alerts and messages.

Jason Cottrell is Founder and CEO of Myplanet, a software studio that provides solutions to companies such Uber, Google, Delta, Salesforce, and more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.