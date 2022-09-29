How Taylor-Ann Smith Is Inspiring Women Bikers to Feel Confident

Taylor-Ann Smith, Founder of Ride Force, is building a brand focused on empowering female bikers by offering inclusively-sized apparel that is gender-neutral and forward-thinking.

Having struggled herself athletically, Taylor-Ann found her way into mountain biking—a sport that made her feel powerful and empowered in every aspect of her life. Despite this discovery, she still had trouble finding women’s bike apparel that was inclusive of fit, style, and design. To solve this gap in the market, Taylor-Ann started Ride Force with a mission to inspire all women to push their limits on bikes and feel confident while doing so. Through her work, she aspires to break down the traditional barriers for women bikers, as creating clothes that make women look good and feel good can lead to heightened confidence.

We asked Taylor-Ann about the founding story behind Ride Force, how her definition of success has changed as a founder, and the one piece of advice she’d share with her younger self before venturing into the world of entrepreneurship.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Ride Force?

A: I’ve always struggled athletically. I'm better known as an artist and not the "sporty" type. I grew up among the mountains in Montana yet never truly felt connected to them physically. It wasn’t until I moved to Jackson Hole that I decided to go mountain biking. It was the first activity that made me feel empowered. I had finally found a sport that I was good at. Lessons of patience, looking ahead, and powering through obstacles started to transpire into every aspect of my life. When I went to buy mountain bike apparel, most options were hyper-feminine and too fitted—I didn’t look the way I felt when biking. Ride Force was born out of wanting everyone to feel badass on a bike while focusing on the trail and not the fit of your gear.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: I took a major risk launching my business during the pandemic with no experience in apparel design. But I knew my jerseys would prove their worth and my passion for building this community would spread. So far in our first year, Ride Force has sold over 300 units with zero returns. Beyond sales, the greatest reward of this business has been seeing others feel inspired and empowered by mountain biking. Ride Force aims to create an inclusive community of bikers. Because if I can do this, you can do this, and we should all be riding together.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: I’ve made a very strong point to think of and treat my business as my best friend. I’d never call my friend a failure, stop believing in them, or ever tell them they aren’t good enough. When “imposter syndrome” starts to creep in, I channel those nerves into excitement. My dad, who also started his own business 30 years ago, comforted me during my first few months of operating my business. He told me to think, “I am excited for my success” instead of worrying about my failure. I completely believe in creating your own luck, which has led to many successes by staying positive, being open to feedback, and taking risks.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: Success at first meant making “X” number of dollars, selling out every single item, and being a vendor at all the largest mountain biking events. Now that I’m through my first year of business, having not achieved any of that, I realize success comes in sips and not waves. Sure, Ride Force had some huge achievements in the first year. But honestly, seeing someone I don’t know in my product out on the trail making themselves happy is the best feeling. That validation of having strangers support what I’ve made is something I’ve never experienced before.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: It took me some time to realize I can’t please everyone. While I’d love to produce every kind of mountain bike apparel, I have to focus on the foundation of this whole business. For me, that has been the jerseys and building a community of inclusive, positive bikers. It’s hard not to take every request and figure out a way to make it happen or worry if my designs will be liked. But I have to remind myself to be a master in my category and not a Jack of all trades.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences? And would you do it all over again?

A: When people ask how being an entrepreneur is going, I always say that this has been a harder hill to climb than I originally expected. But the views have been amazing, so I will keep pedaling to the top. I can’t wait to see what the next climb brings.



Taylor-Ann is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.