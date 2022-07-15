How Tax Loss Harvesting Works -- Turn Lemons Into Lemonade

Tax loss harvesting allows you to turn lemons into lemonade by eliminating negative stocks from your portfolio while avoiding taxes. However, you have to be careful of wash sale rules. For example, selling Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) at a loss and buying SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) before 30 days.

Please watch the below video to learn:

What tax loss harvesting is

How wash rules work

Pros and cons of tax harvesting

Tax loss harvesting rules

Examples of how to tax harvest

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 14, 2022. The video was published on July 14, 2022.

