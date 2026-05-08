How Tariffs Are Reshaping FGI Industries' Growth Strategy

FGI Industries Ltd. FGI is increasingly reshaping its growth strategy as tariffs and global trade uncertainty continue to pressure the kitchen and bath products industry. The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 results reflected the impact of this challenging environment, with revenues declining 14.4% year over year to $30.5 million. Management noted that customers delayed or paused certain orders as they evaluated changing tariff policies and sourcing costs.



In response, FGI is accelerating its “China+1” sourcing strategy to reduce dependence on China and improve supply-chain flexibility. During theearnings call management confirmed that the company has secured additional partnerships outside China, including Thailand, while also exploring sourcing opportunities in other regions. The diversification strategy is aimed at reducing tariff exposure and creating a more stable long-term sourcing structure.



Tariffs are also influencing FGI’s product and channel priorities. The company is focusing more aggressively on higher-margin businesses and growth initiatives under its Brands, Products and Channels strategy. Despite weaker sales, gross margin expanded 210 basis points year over year to 26.7% in the fourth quarter, driven partly by better performance from higher-margin product categories.



FGI is also pushing geographic expansion to offset tariff-related disruption in core markets. The company continues to add dealers in India and expand its wholesale bath initiative in Germany, positioning itself for broader international growth.

Competitive Landscape: Tariffs Push Industrywide Supply-Chain Shifts

FGI operates in a highly competitive kitchen and bath products market where tariffs and sourcing risks are forcing companies to rethink manufacturing and supply-chain strategies. Two major competitors relevant to FGI’s tariff-driven transformation are Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. FBIN and Masco Corporation MAS.



Fortune Brands has significant exposure to plumbing, bath and cabinet products through brands such as Moen and House of Rohl. The company has been investing heavily in supply-chain flexibility, product innovation and sourcing diversification to reduce tariff-related disruptions and protect margins. Its larger scale and premium product portfolio give Fortune Brands stronger pricing power during volatile trade periods.



Masco is another major competitor with broad exposure to faucets, cabinetry and home improvement products through Delta and other brands. It has long benefited from global manufacturing capabilities and sourcing diversification, making it a strong competitor as the industry adapts to changing tariff structures. Masco’s scale and distribution network create competitive pressure for smaller players like FGI, particularly in North American repair-and-remodel markets.

FGI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of FGI have trended 57.4% upward in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry, as shown below.

FGI’s 1-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FGI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.09, as evidenced by the chart below.

FGI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of FGI

Over the past 30 days, expectations for the company’s 2026 loss per share narrowed to 27 cents, as shown below. The estimate still indicates an improvement from the loss of $3.20 per share reported in 2025.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FGI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.