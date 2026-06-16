How Target's Digital Strategy Is Fueling Faster Revenue Growth

Target Corporation’s TGT first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance highlighted the growing importance of its digital ecosystem as a driver of revenue growth. While overall net sales increased 6.7% year over year, digital comparable sales rose 8.9%, outpacing total company growth and reinforcing the role of digital channels in expanding customer engagement.



A key contributor was same-day delivery, which jumped more than 27% during the quarter. Management attributed this strength to Target Circle 360, the company’s membership program designed to deepen customer loyalty through enhanced convenience and fulfillment options. The strong adoption of same-day services suggests guests are increasingly turning to Target for faster and more flexible shopping experiences.



The digital strategy extends beyond direct merchandise sales. Non-merchandise revenues climbed nearly 25%, supported by growth in Roundel advertising revenues, Target Circle 360 memberships and the Target+ marketplace. These businesses create additional monetization opportunities from digital traffic while diversifying revenue streams.



Management noted that first-party digital sales increased nearly 9% in the quarter, while Target+ gross merchandise value expanded close to 60%. Such results indicate that Target’s digital platform is attracting both shoppers and third-party sellers, strengthening network effects across its ecosystem.



Importantly, digital growth is being supported by Target’s store-based fulfillment model, which fulfills more than 95% of sales through stores. This integration allows the company to scale digital demand efficiently while leveraging its physical footprint.

How Target Compares With Walmart and Costco’s Comp Sales

While Target is showing signs of improving category momentum, peer performance provides additional context on how consumer demand is trending across the retail landscape.



Walmart Inc. WMT posted U.S. comparable sales growth of 4.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by higher customer transactions, increased unit volumes and strong e-commerce performance. Walmart continued to gain market share across income groups while benefiting from growth in advertising, marketplace sales and Walmart+ membership revenues. Walmart’s results reflected steady demand for both grocery and general merchandise offerings.



Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST third-quarter fiscal 2026 comparable sales rose 9.8%, helped by fuel inflation and foreign exchange. Costco’s adjusted comparable sales increased 6.6%, reflecting broad-based demand, with traffic up 2.4% and adjusted ticket growth of 4.2%. Costco also posted healthy regional adjusted comps of 6.8% in the United States, 6.2% in Canada and 5.9% internationally.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Target

Target has seen its shares jump 14.1% over the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 3.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Target's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 15.57, lower than the industry’s ratio of 32.24. However, TGT is trading above its 12-month median level of 14.96.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 10.3%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings has risen 31 cents to $8.35 per share over the past 30 days.



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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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