How Taiwan Semiconductor's Global N3 Expansion Plan Is Taking Shape

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM is accelerating capital spending to expand global capacity for 3-nanometer FinFET (N3) technologies in response to strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The move is expected to support the robust multiyear pipeline of demand for these technologies, which are used by smartphone, High-Performance Computing AI, including High Bandwidth Memory-based dies, automotive and Internet of Things customers. The investment marks a departure from the company’s long-standing practice of limiting capacity additions to a node once it has reached its target capacity.

In Taiwan, TSM is adding a new 3-nanometer fab to its GIGAFAB cluster in Tainan Science Park, with volume production scheduled for the first half of 2027. In Arizona, Taiwan Semiconductor’s second fab will also utilize 3-nanometer technologies. With construction already completed, volume production is set to begin in the second half of 2027. Meanwhile, in Japan, the company plans to utilize 3-nanometer technology in its second fab, with volume production scheduled for 2028.

Alongside the new fabs, Taiwan Semiconductor continues to convert the 5-nanometer tool to support 3-nanometer capacity in Taiwan. It is also working to drive greater productivity across its global fab locations to generate more wafer output while focusing on capacity optimization across nodes, including flexible capacity support among N7, N5 and N3 nodes.

Financially, TSM management projects N3 gross margin to cross over the corporate average in the second half of 2026.

TSM’s Peer Updates

Micron Technology, Inc. MU and General Motors announced a Strategic Customer Agreement to secure a long-term, reliable supply of memory and storage platforms critical to GM’s vehicle production and delivery at scale. Both companies are working together to strengthen semiconductor and automotive supply chains while supporting the next generation of U.S. manufacturing and innovation. The agreement reflects Micron’s ongoing investments to expand and localize supply for automotive customers, including advanced DRAM manufacturing in Manassas, VA.

GlobalFoundries GFS recently announced production readiness for its SLATE wafer-to-wafer bonding technology on the 9SW radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) platform, enabling advanced 3D integration for compact, high-performance cellular front-ends. Manufactured at GlobalFoundries’ 300mm facility in Singapore, 9SW SLATE technology is expected to ramp up to volume production by the second half of 2027. First introduced in 2023, the 9SW RF-SOI platform is GF’s most advanced RF solution for front-end modules, spanning sub-8GHz and FR3 frequency ranges for 5G mobile devices and satellite communications.

The Zacks Rundown for TSM Stock

So far this year, Taiwan Semiconductor shares have rallied 47.1% compared with the industry’s 57.2% growth.



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In terms of valuation, TSM trades at a forward, 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E) of 27.43X compared with its 24.29X median and the industry average of 27.42X.



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Consensus estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor’s2026 and 2027 earnings are showing an upward trend over the past 60 days.



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Taiwan Semiconductor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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