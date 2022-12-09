How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers

Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the Supreme Court time to sort through the legal tangles and decide if the federal government has the right to forgive student loans on a broad scale.

Even if student loan forgiveness legislation doesn’t pass, borrowers will not have to make payments until August 2023. Payments will not re-start until 60 days after June 30, according to StudentAid.gov, and borrowers will be notified before that day.

The extended pause could have another desirable side effect for many borrowers, leading to actual loan forgiveness even without a federal student loan forgiveness mandate.

Each month that student loan payments are paused counts as a month of payments towards loan forgiveness for borrowers who have an Income-Driven Repayment plan, according to the Federal Student Aid’s website. The same rule also applies to those who are repaying their student loans under a Public Service Loan Forgiveness Plan.

Additionally, “If you enroll in an IDR plan during the payment pause, your payments will remain paused and will count toward IDR forgiveness,” the site states.

For those with student loan balances, it pays to apply for forgiveness now. If you meet the minimum requirements for the number of payments while student loans are paused, you could enter the summer of 2023 with no more student loan debt.

Millions of borrowers could enjoy student loan forgiveness in 2023 as they reach the thresholds of 20 or 25 years of repayments for IDR plans and 10 years for PSLF plans this summer.

