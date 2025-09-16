How Strong QSR Demand Supports PPC's Small Bird Segment in Q2 2025

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation’s ( PPC ) Small Bird segment benefited from continued growth in the quick-service restaurant (“QSR”) channel during the second quarter of 2025. The U.S. Fresh portfolio expanded sales and margins, supported by strong demand, a focus on quality and service, and effective customer partnerships. While Case Ready sales outpaced category averages, the Small Bird business specifically realized gains from the sustained momentum with leading QSR customers.

According to the second quarter earnings call transcript, the Small Bird segment’s overall margins remained strong, driven by extensive demand from key QSR customers. This development was part of a broader industry trend where chicken-focused QSRs outperformed the wider dining sector by capitalizing on chicken’s relative affordability. QSR operators strategically focused on value offerings, limited-type production and targeted promotions to capture consumer traffic and market share. The company noted that growth within the foodservice sector was driven by QSRs, with volumes increasing nearly 10% compared with the previous year.

Management emphasized Pilgrim Pride’s ability to “drive quality, service, and innovation” to meet this strong QSR demand, positioning Small Bird products effectively in a price-sensitive market environment. Unlike other segments, such as deli walks, which experienced more pricing pressure, the Small Bird segment’s success was rooted in the alignment with key customer needs and the broader market shift toward value-driven protein consumption.

Amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop that saw full-service restaurant traffic decline, the Small Bird segment’s resilience was a critical contributor to Pilgrim’s results. It showcased the strategic importance of QSRs as a stable, high-volume channel and highlighted Small Bird’s role in strengthening Pilgrim’s diversified U.S. protein portfolio during the second quarter.

Pilgrim's Pride’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 6.7% over the past three months, underperforming both the industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector decline of 5% and 1.9%, respectively. Over the same period, PPC also underperformed the S&P 500 index, which gained 11.4%.

PPC Stock's Past 3 Months Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is PPC a Value Play Stock?

Pilgrim’s Pride currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 8.79, which is down from the industry average of 12 and notably below the sector average of 16.89. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

PPC P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

