How to Stop Worrying So Much About Your Retirement Account After You Retire

Key Points

New retirees face challenges many of their parents never dealt with.

Regularly reviewing your spending and income plan can help you maintain a sense of control.

Building a cash cushion is one way to get over financial bumps in the road.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

No matter when you retire, the goal is to enjoy life. One way to do that is to spend less time worrying about money and more time thinking about what you want to do next. Here are some tips for doing that.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Conduct regular reviews

As you plan for retirement, you can look at actuarial charts to get an idea of the average lifespan for a person your age, and you can check historical data to guess at the interest rate your portfolio will earn. But the further away from retirement you are, the more assumptions you have to make.

When you're living in retirement, there are fewer assumptions to make. You know what's happening around the globe and how likely it is to affect your portfolio. You are keenly aware of your health status and have a clearer sense of how long you might expect to live. The immediate future is not "crystal ball" clear, but it's clearer than it was when you were planning.

Take those immediate insights into account when reviewing your spending and income plan at least once a year. If inflation is high or your portfolio is down, you may need to tighten your belt for the near future.

Regularly revisiting your budget is one way to worry less and exercise a measure of control.

Focus on your "risk capacity"

When you opened your retirement account, you were likely asked about your risk tolerance -- how much risk you can stomach. What you want to focus on now is your risk capacity. Risk capacity is how much of your portfolio you can afford to lose without upending your retirement plans.

To get a sense of your risk capacity, Charles Schwab recommends calculating how much cash you'll likely need in the coming year beyond the funds you have available from guaranteed sources such as Social Security, a pension, or an annuity. Then, conduct the exact same exercise for the next few years of retirement.

This is the amount of money you'll need to cover living expenses in the current economic environment. You'll want to keep this money in an easy-to-access account that also earns interest, such as a high-yield checking or savings account, money market fund, or a certificate of deposit (CD) ladder with staggered maturity dates.

Strategize with taxes in mind

While planning, it's important to consider how your income and subsequent withdrawals will affect your taxes. If you don't already have a tax-efficient strategy for withdrawals in place, now is the time to design one.

This is where a financial or retirement advisor can become worth far more than you pay them. If you work with an advisor who's also a fiduciary, that person can help you develop a strategy of withdrawals that allows your savings to last longer. Because not all investments are taxed in the same way, an advisor can help you take advantage of those different tax treatments, rather than being held hostage to them.

You can't remove all causes of worry from your life, but you can help reduce them by approaching retirement finances with a steady plan in place.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.