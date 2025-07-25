How To Start an Airbnb Side Gig Even If You Don’t Own a Vacation Rental

Airbnb created a cottage industry among vacation homeowners who wanted to generate income by renting out their properties. But the platform recently expanded income opportunities from vacation rentals to Airbnb “Experiences” and Airbnb “Services” that help vacationers make the most of their stays. This expansion lets qualified people who live in tourist destinations leverage their local expertise into potentially lucrative side gigs as experience and service hosts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What Side Gigs Can You Start on Airbnb?

Airbnb side-gig opportunities fall into two categories: services and experiences.

Services are tasks you perform for guests, often in their rental units. They might include:

Professional chef services

Personal training

Salon services

Massage

Photography

Experiences are usually interactive events, similar to cruise ship excursions. For example:

Walking tours

Boat ride

Outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking and paddling

Cooking classes

Art and craft classes

Pub, winery and restaurant crawls

Antiquing excursions

How To Start Your Side Gig on Airbnb

You start your Airbnb side gig by creating a listing for your offering. This lets Airbnb users search and book your experience or service online. The Airbnb platform is also where you will manage your bookings and communicate with guests.

Create your first listing by clicking the “Get started” link on the Airbnb website, and filling out a form with information about you and your experience or service. Then add photos, marketing copy and an itinerary, plus any documentation Airbnb requires, such as your professional license (if required) and proof of the mandatory liability insurance.

Airbnb will review your listing. If you and it meet the platform’s standards, your listing will be published on the website so guests can start booking.

Who Qualifies To List a Side Gig on Airbnb?

Airbnb screens the services and experiences it publishes on its website, so you’ll need to meet its standards to qualify. The standards are especially stringent for services.

Requirements for Airbnb Service Hosts

Service hosts need at least two years of relevant experience (five years if you’re a chef without a culinary degree) and an active professional license, if you’re required to have one. Airbnb also wants to see positive reviews, awards, publicity in local media or other evidence of a strong professional reputation.

Some service providers also need portfolios demonstrating their expertise:

Photographers

Chefs, caterers and cooks

Personal trainers

Hair, makeup and nail professionals

Requirements for Airbnb Experiences Hosts

Airbnb expects experience hosts to have a relevant background, whether that’s education or training, or a relevant family or cultural background.

In addition, your experience should be related to things your city is known for. For example, an experience host in Nashville might lead tours of live music venues, whereas a host in a beach location might lead fishing excursions.

How Do Hosts Get Paid?

Airbnb typically pays the day after your experience or service. It automatically collects a 20% fee for every experience you book. The fee for service hosts is 15%.

