How S&P’s New Index Could Be a Game Changer for Your Crypto Investments

One of the main raps against cryptocurrency has been that it is not a “mainstream” investment asset. However, the recent announcement of a new crypto-related index created by S&P Dow Jones Indices is just the latest in a string of headlines pushing crypto toward wide-stream acceptance.

Read More: I Asked ChatGPT To Explain Crypto Like I’m 12 — Here’s What It Said

Find Out: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

Here’s a look at what’s going to be in the index, how it might boost crypto in general, and whether or not it might be a fit for your portfolio.

What’s in the New Index?

According to S&P Global, the creator of the new S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, “The index is designed to track a wide range of companies and digital assets connected to the crypto ecosystem, combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto-linked equities into one index.”

What this means is that unlike some other indexes that merely track specific cryptocurrencies, this index is meant to encompass the entire crypto ecosystem. In addition to individual coins and tokens, the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index will include stocks of companies that are somehow related to crypto. Specifically, the index “will include 35 companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure providers, financial services, blockchain applications and supporting technologies, but will also be combined with 15 cryptocurrencies selected from the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index.”

Note that at the present time, the S&P Digital Markets 50 is just an index, not an investable exchange-traded fund (ETF). However, later this year, fintech firm Dinari plans to offer investible “dShares” based on the index in conjunction with S&P Global. Additionally, as The Motley Fool noted, this index could lead to the introduction of new ETFs or mutual funds.

Check Out: 3 Reasons Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Gold,’ Says Investing Expert

How Can This Help Crypto Overall?

Anything that is seen to legitimize and bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream is seen as a good thing for the overall crypto market. When investors feel more confident that crypto isn’t simply the wild west of the investment world, they’ll be more likely to invest themselves. An increase in the number of investors could both drive crypto prices higher and reduce volatility in the sector.

Investing in a crypto-based index can provide two additional major benefits.

First, it allows investors access to a relatively diversified portfolio with a single purchase. Although not a wholly diversified portfolio, as all of the investments will consist of crypto and crypto-related securities, you’d be owning 50 different investments instead of putting all your money into just one.

Next, it takes the burden of research away from you as an investor and places it in the hands of S&P instead. Rather than having to go out and research 50 individual cryptocurrencies and crypto-related companies, S&P is doing all the heavy lifting for you. While you’ll still have to determine whether this index matches your investment objectives and risk tolerance, you can focus your energies on vetting a single security instead of 50 diverse investments.

How To Determine If It’s a Good Investment for You

Although the new S&P index offers potential, there are some risks to consider as well to any potential investment based on this index.

Here are some possible downsides.

Overdiversification: In traditional stock mutual funds, the diversification offered by owning 50 different securities can be beneficial. But as crypto is still a new and speculative asset class, the question has to be asked, “Will there really be 50 winners in that space?” Or will the “forced diversification” into 50 securities mean you’ll end up owning a significant handful of losers?

In traditional stock mutual funds, the diversification offered by owning 50 different securities can be beneficial. But as crypto is still a new and speculative asset class, the question has to be asked, “Will there really be 50 winners in that space?” Or will the “forced diversification” into 50 securities mean you’ll end up owning a significant handful of losers? Volatility: Owning 50 different securities instead of one may dampen your volatility somewhat. But as every investment in this index is either crypto-related or actual crypto, most of the securities will likely trade in tandem. This means an investment based on this index could still be quite volatile.

Owning 50 different securities instead of one may dampen your volatility somewhat. But as every investment in this index is either crypto-related or actual crypto, most of the securities will likely trade in tandem. This means an investment based on this index could still be quite volatile. Fees: S&P Global and Dinari haven’t publicly announced a fee structure for this new product, and it is likely to be fairly low. However, paying any type of fee by definition drags your performance down as opposed to simply buying a stock or cryptocurrency for no commission at all.

The Bottom Line

S&P Global is helping crypto investments become mainstream with the creation of its Digital Assets 50 Index. This is likely good for the overall crypto market. However, the index itself, including the investable dShares coming later this year, are not the perfect investment for everyone.

You’ll still have to weigh the pros and cons of the index and match them with your financial objectives and ability to handle volatility. Even then, it’s likely a good idea to think of the index as a supplemental or fringe investment, rather than a core one.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How S&P’s New Index Could Be a Game Changer for Your Crypto Investments

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.