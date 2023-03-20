How Sprout Social Is Using AI

In an interview with Meilin Quinn, Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares how Sprout Social is embracing the AI revolution.

Meilin Quinn: I'd like to hear a little bit more about Sprout's use of artificial intelligence. It's been definitely a hot topic lately and I know Sprout just made an acquisition of Repustate to expand your AI capabilities. What are the benefits and the use cases of artificial intelligence for social media management?

Justyn Howard: There's certainly a lot of things that we're excited about where AI and ML could be applicable. I think that we're still on the early days, we are still on some of the novelty use cases that are being talked about widely.

But when we start to think about some of the, I'll again mention superpowers that we can give to our customers, in things like being able to distill the signal from large pools of data or to better understand the things that are resonating with our customers or perhaps not resonating with our customers. To be able to make their process of publishing compelling content and the things that their audience is interested in, more efficient. To being able to identify the most important messages to be responding to, or to be able to better categorize and assign internally or understand which departments need to be involved in certain messages, things like that. Those are some of the early use cases, we've been developing some of those now.

The Repustate team certainly is helping us make fast progress. On some of those were excited not only about their tech, but what that team is going to do to help us in some of those areas. We've got folks across the entire product organization experimenting and building against some of the things that we're excited about in AI with the intention that we want to bring the most fruitful of those and the things that we think have the most actual value for our customers to market and get those in our customers' hands as soon as we can.

