How Is SoundHound Expanding Across Telecom and Energy Markets?

SoundHound AI SOUN is broadening its enterprise AI footprint beyond its traditional automotive and restaurant businesses by gaining traction in the telecommunications and energy markets. These industries offer attractive long-term opportunities as enterprises increasingly adopt conversational and agentic AI to automate customer service, improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. The company's first-quarter 2026 results highlighted that this diversification strategy is gaining momentum, helping reduce reliance on any single end market while supporting sustained revenue growth.



During the quarter, SoundHound secured a multi-year renewal with a Texas-based retail electricity provider serving residential and commercial customers while also expanding services with a major Kansas electric utility. In telecommunications, the company renewed and expanded its relationship with a large broadband and digital services provider operating across 25 states. These contract wins demonstrate growing customer confidence in SoundHound's AI platform and provide a stable base of recurring enterprise revenues.



Management also expects the planned acquisition of LivePerson to significantly strengthen its presence in telecom. The combined company will serve customers in more than 30 countries, including more than 10 leading global telecommunications providers, while adding digital messaging capabilities to SoundHound's voice and agentic AI platform. This creates a unified omnichannel solution spanning voice, chat, web and messaging, opening meaningful cross-selling opportunities across telecom, financial services, healthcare and energy customers.



The strategy is already contributing to solid financial performance. First-quarter revenues increased 52% year over year to a record $44.2 million, while management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $225-$260 million. With a growing enterprise pipeline, a debt-free balance sheet and expanding vertical diversification, SoundHound appears well-positioned to capitalize on rising enterprise demand for AI-powered customer engagement across telecom and energy markets.

How Competitors Are Expanding Enterprise AI Across Telecom & Energy

NICE Ltd. NICE is one of SoundHound's strongest competitors in enterprise conversational AI, particularly in customer experience automation. NICE has built a significant presence among telecom operators and utility companies through its CXone platform, which combines AI-powered virtual agents, workforce optimization and analytics. NICE continues to deepen relationships with large enterprises seeking to automate customer support while improving service quality and reducing operating costs, making it a formidable player in these verticals.



Five9 FIVN is another key rival benefiting from growing enterprise demand for AI-driven contact center solutions. Five9 provides intelligent virtual agents, cloud contact center software and workflow automation for telecommunications, energy and utility providers. Five9 has been expanding its generative AI capabilities through strategic partnerships and platform enhancements, enabling enterprises to deliver seamless omnichannel customer engagement. While SoundHound differentiates itself with proprietary voice AI and agentic capabilities, both NICE and Five9 possess established enterprise customer bases that intensify competition as AI adoption accelerates across telecom and energy markets.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have lost 35.1% year to date (YTD), underperforming the industry, as shown below:

SOUN’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.05, below the industry’s average of 11.28.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has widened to 18 cents, as shown below. The expected loss also remains wider than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.