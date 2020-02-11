How Soon Can Trip.Com's Revenues Reach The $6-Billion Mark?

Trip.Com‘s (NASDAQ: TCOM) Transportation Ticketing, which generates revenues from the reservation of air tickets, railway tickets, and other related services, is expected to contribute $2.4 billion to Trip.Com’s 2020 revenues, making up 40% of the company’s $6 billion in revenues for 2020. The Transportation Ticketing segment contribution is almost equivalent to the Accommodation Reservation segment, where revenue is generated from all hotel-related transactions.

The company’s revenue grew more than 50% over 2015-2017 and its stock price nearly doubled between 2015 and mid-2017. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in its accommodation and travel bookings. However, TCOM’s stock price continued to fluctuate from 2018 to 2019, due to margin compression and the impact of the China market slowdown.

We have created an interactive dashboard Trip.Com’s Revenues: How Does It Make Money? where we discuss TCOM’s business model, followed by sections that review past performance and 2020 expectations for TCOM’s revenue drivers, and competitive comparisons with other OTA’s such as TripAdvisor, Expedia, and Booking Holding’s.

Trip.Com’s Total Revenue has grown 60% from $2.9 billion in 2016 to almost $4.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow over 30% to around $6 billion by 2020. Revenue growth of about $1.4 billion between 2018 and 2020 to be driven largely by 3 divisions – $580 million from Accommodation Reservation division, $520 million from Transportation Ticketing division, and $240 million from Packaged-Tour segment.

(A) Revenue from Accommodation Reservation to increase 35% from 2018 (about $580 million) to 2020, with its share of Total Revenue expected to be about 38% by 2020

Overall, Accommodation reservation revenue increased from $1.1 billion in 2016 to $1.7 billion in 2018, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservation volume.

We expect revenue to grow by 35% to about $2.3 billion in 2020, driven by the company’s penetration in the Asia-Pacific market and rolling out products for outbound customers. This segment largely deals in all hotel-related transactions – where the focus is on expanding internationally as well as China’s lower-tier cities.

Accommodation reservation sales contributed 37% of total revenue in 2018. This share is expected to go slightly up to 38% in 2020.

(B) Revenue from Transportation Ticketing to increase 28% (adding about $520 million) from 2018 to 2020, with its share of Total Revenue expected to be about 40% by 2020

Segment revenue increased from $1.3 billion in 2016 to $1.9 billion in 2018, driven by an increase in ticketing volume.

We expect revenue to grow by about 28% to about $2.4 billion in 2020. Trip.Com is reaping synergy benefits generated by its Skyscanner acquisition through direct booking in this segment, and we expect this trend to continue.

Segment sales contributed 42% of total revenue in 2018. This share is expected to go slightly down to 40% by 2020.

(C) Revenue from Packaged-Tour to increase 44% (adding about $240 million) in between 2018 and 2020, with its share of Total Revenue expected to be about 13% by 2020

Segment revenue increased from $333 million in 2016 to $549 million in 2018, driven by an increase in volume growth of organized tours and self-guided tours.

We expect revenue to grow by about 44% to about $791 million in 2020. The company is trying to mitigate the lower online penetration rate here by introducing offline stores.

Segment sales contributed 12% of total revenue in 2018. This share is expected to go slightly up to 13% by 2020.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.