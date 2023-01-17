How Some Scored Huge Gains in 2022

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In Hypergrowth Investing, we talk a lot about the future of the world. The future of automobiles. The future of energy. The future of media. The future of farming. So on and so forth.

But what about the future of investing?

We’d be remiss to think that the many technological megatrends that we research – like artificial intelligence – won’t impact our own industry.

News flash: They will – in a tremendous way.

The combination of Big Data, AI, and cloud computing will forever change the landscape of investing over the next decade.

Today, investing is still largely a human’s game. Investors make investment decisions based on what they read in newspapers. They’re influenced by what they see on television. Or, they do what they are told to do by their financial advisor or an investment analyst.

In the future, though, investing will be a machine’s game. Particularly, it will be a game of AI.

Investors won’t even have to make investment decisions. They will use an AI-powered tool or system to make those decisions for them – a tool that will always help them put their money in the best stocks at the best time, in order to optimize their own financial goals, without them having to do anything!

This new era of quantitative finance starts now.

Killing it With Quant

In 2022, while most investors were getting crushed by one of the most brutal bear markets ever, quantitative investment strategies were actually making their investors a ton of money.

One of the world’s most famous quant firms – AQR Capital Management – surged 40.9% higher through November 2022.

Two other top quant funds – Aspect Diversified and The Lynx Program – were up more than 30% in 2022 as of November. Another two – Systematica Blue Trend and Wadhwani Trend Plus – were both up about 30%.

Quant funds killed it in 2022.

That’s because quantitative strategies don’t succumb to the greatest flaw of the human investor – their emotions.

Humans are emotional beings. Obviously, great investors suppress their emotions when making investment decisions. But suppression is different from elimination. And no investor – no matter how hard they try – can entirely eliminate emotions from their investment decisions.

That’s the great shortfall of the human investor. At some point, they always get emotional. And when that inevitably happens, they always make a bad decision.

We’ve all been there before. It’s no fun.

But quantitative investment strategies eliminate that emotion. In doing so, they eliminate bad investment decisions. They enable investors to consistently make the best investment decisions possible, regardless of whether we’re in a bear or a bull market, or if the economy is booming or busting.

Quantitative investment strategies remove emotion and guide investors to the best investments in any market.

That’s why, over the past year, my team of data scientists and myself have developed, tested, and fine-tuned a quantitative trading system to help crush the market.

The Final Word on Quantitative Finance

We realized that the era of human-driven investing is drawing to a close. The era of machine-driven investing has arrived.

And if 2022 taught us anything, it is that investors who fail to leverage the power of quantitative finance to uncover the best stocks, will get crushed by those who do…

We want to be the investors doing the crushing, not the ones getting crushed.

So, we built a quantitative trading model to help us do just that. With it, we leverage the power of machines and big data to always beat the markets.

We beta-launched that model just five months ago, in the depths of the 2022 bear market. Since then, it has indeed crushed the markets.

While the market has struggled over those five months, our system has identified stocks that have gone on to soar as much as 25%, 36%, 73%, and even more than 1,000%.

Seriously. Our quant model found a stock that popped more than 1,000% over the past five months alone…

