How Social Movements are Growing Credit

There has been extensive coverage as to the number of new loans issued being tied to ESG factors, namely greenhouse gas emissions and environmental sustainability, but there is a new dimension as to which companies are securing funding—gender equity. Many companies are signing loans that are tied to increasing women’s share of a company’s workforce from entry-level jobs all the way to executive and board positions. BloombergNEF estimates that these loans make up $19 billion of the market this year, already more than quadrupling 2020’s numbers. Companies improving diversity have better retention, collaboration, decision-making, and a broader talent pool according Tania Smith, leader of a bank authorizing these new loans. If companies fail to meet the diversity criteria they can face interest rate penalties much like the ESG market. Gender equity and diversity loans are a fraction of the total ESG market of $231 billion, yet they are a quick growing segment that will aim to improve gender equity in the corporate world.

FINSUM: This gives companies a new avenue to secure credit at a discount, much like ESG. If companies meet this criterion they can have an edge over competitors in terms of rates and access.

esg

gender equality

credit

lending

