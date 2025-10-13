How To Skyrocket Your Net Worth in Your 20s, 30s and 40s, According to Ramit Sethi

While it can be challenging, building wealth is possible at any age if you take the right steps. Ramit Sethi, financial influencer and New York Times bestselling author of “I Will Teach You To Be Rich,” knows the best strategies you should use for every decade. In a recent YouTube video , he broke down just what you should be doing in your 20s, 30s and 40s to catapult your net worth.

What To Do in Your 20s

It’s easier to begin building wealth in your 20s because you’ve got more time. Sethi highlighted compound interest as a significant factor that can help you generate income easily from a young age. Compound interest is when you invest money and it earns interest over time. That earned interest then becomes part of your principal amount, meaning you’ll earn more interest on that previous interest.

For example, if you deposit $1,000 into an account and earn 5% interest each year, in the first year, you’ll earn $50. However, you won’t continue making $50 each year because you will earn interest on larger and larger amounts. The second year, you’ll begin with $1,050 and earn $52.50 in interest. This continues to compound over time, and the longer you leave it to compound, the more you’ll make.

Sethi emphasized that investing early is crucial for building wealth. Putting small amounts of money away each month into investment and retirement accounts might seem pointless, but because of compound interest, it can pay off. Building good financial habits and putting a percentage of your income aside is a great way to set yourself up for financial success down the road.

Automating your finances when you’re young can help instill good habits without having to think about them. Sethi suggested setting up bank account transfers the day after you receive a paycheck so a percentage of your income immediately goes toward saving, investing and retiring.

What To Do in Your 30s

In your 30s, Sethi explained that you should have more stability than in your 20s. If you’ve taken his earlier advice, you’ll be in good financial shape. If you haven’t, you can still employ a strategy to increase your savings and value.

The first suggestion Sethi has is to commit to a job. When he hires someone, a resume that shows the candidate bounces around from job to job tells him they’re not serious. When you commit to a position, you’re able to compound your expertise and become good at something. This means you’ll make more money because you’ll have more value. Similarly, it’s crucial to know your value and aggressively pursue raises and salary increases when appropriate.

Keeping track of your spending is another crucial step in building wealth. Sethi doesn’t recommend using a tight budget, but instead having a conscious spending plan. Conscious spending involves knowing how much you have coming in, having criteria for your purchases and saying no to impulse buying. If you automate your paychecks and deduct money for investments, savings and retirement immediately, you can have a set amount to last you the rest of the month. With basic planning, you can determine how much of that should go to fixed costs and necessities and then use the rest for guilt-free spending.

What To Do in Your 40s

When you’re in your 40s, you’re coming up on retirement, but you still have a lot of time to fine-tune your financial decisions. Sethi hopes that by this point, you have a solid career with an increasing income and your investments are beginning to yield significant returns. It’s an excellent time to take a step back and look at where you can optimize your financial strategy.

A common mistake that people make is to stay on autopilot. However, analyzing your financial decisions can reveal ways to make considerable improvements, leading to increased savings. Sethi advised taking time to appreciate how far you’ve come and acknowledge what you’ve done right. However, it’s important to be equally as honest about where you fell short and how you can improve.

While it’s possible to make a lot of money at any point in your career, on average, those between 45 and 54 years old make the most. Sethi recommended auditing your investments and spending so you can take full advantage of the amount of money you have coming in. Making the most out of your income you have coming in can mean spending more on the things you love, as long as you’re using it efficiently.

