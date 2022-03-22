How Should Investors Respond to Powell’s Tough Talk on Inflation?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently gave his most hawkish speech yet. In prepared remarks, he told National Association for Business Economics that inflation was “much too high” and that the central bank would take whatever steps were needed to return to price stability. His comments even included an outright admission that the Fed may involve hikes of more than the now-usual 25 basis points.

The market took those comments pretty much in its stride, presumably on the basis that he was just verbalizing what we all knew already. However, his comments were a stark reminder that we will be entering into a period when rates will be rising and doing so quite sharply. So, how should investors position themselves in response?

Inflation and rate hikes to combat it create unique problems for investors, problems that many won’t be familiar with since these conditions were last seen around forty years ago. When things look tough for the economy in other ways, the standard response is to move into what are known as “defensive” areas of the market. Typically, that means areas like utilities and consumer staples, where demand holds up well even in difficult economic circumstances. Inflation, however, at least in its early days, isn’t about falling demand. If anything, it is quite the opposite, with strong demand outstripping supply and pushing prices up.

That limits the advantages of those defensive sectors. Rising prices and interest rates also create problems within them. Rising rates reduce the appeal of stocks like utilities that derive much of their value from high dividend yields. They are often priced based on their yield’s spread over Treasuries and other bonds, so when bond yields move higher as interest rates climb, the yield on those stocks will move higher too, meaning prices will fall.

That is a problem created by the response to rising prices, but rising prices themselves create problems for consumer staple stocks. The cost of goods for manufacturers and retailers alike soar, leaving companies with an unenviable choice. Either they absorb that and reduce margins, or they hike prices, which will dampen demand. Usually, they do a bit of both, resulting in both revenue and margin declines -- not exactly positive for long-term pricing of the stocks.

The other place that investors without inflation experience look to hide from trouble is in bonds, but that isn’t the answer here either. Bond yields and prices have an inverse relationship. As yields climb, bond prices fall, so while you may be getting a better rate of return than before in terms of interest when you buy bonds, the value of your investment will be falling with each rate hike. Why would you buy something that the Fed Chair has just basically told you will be declining in value as the year goes on?

It isn’t all doom and gloom, however. There are a couple of sectors that can benefit from current and expected conditions.

The first is banking. Banks will benefit in a couple of ways. This situation is unlike any other in history because it starts after a decade or so of ultra-low interest rates that has resulted in what market people call a “flat yield curve.” That means that longer-term interest rates are not much higher than short-term ones which limits profits for banks from their typical strategy of issuing long-term loans and then borrowing short-term money at lower interest to finance them. Knowing that rates will likely be heading upwards for quite some time should steepen the yield curve, meaning more “easy money” for banks.

The situation will also help in the less traditional area of bank profits -- trading revenues. As rates move, so do markets, and traders have the opportunity to make money on moves, no matter their direction.

The other market sector that can benefit from rising rates, at least for a while, is materials. Mining and energy companies hold assets in the ground that are increasing in value as inflation takes hold. Their asset value and profits increase as a result, without them doing anything. At some point, higher rates and high consumer prices will dampen demand and supply will catch up, but for now, there will be some windfall profits that can boost stocks in those areas.

Neither of these sector picks is particularly sexy or even original. They are obvious in some ways, or at least they appear so to an old man like me who remembers the early eighties all too well. However, what we are about to see over the next year or so is a fundamental shift in monetary policy in response to a potentially serious problem, a problem with which many modern-day investors will be unfamiliar. That isn’t a time to go for sexy or original. It is a time to make logical moves in your portfolio that will give some upside, but more importantly, limit your downside risk. And banks, miners and energy companies fit that description.

