How Should Investors React to The Jobs Report?

So far this year, one topic of conversation has dominated the discussion among market watchers: whether or not we'll experience a recession. There is some argument as to whether one is coming this year or next, with some asserting loudly that we are already in one. This morning’s jobs report was in some ways a mixed bag, as large data sets usually are, but it made one thing really clear. Those saying that the recession has begun are wrong. If they were right, it would be the strangest recession in history because current conditions point to anything but.

For starters, an unemployment rate of 3.6%, as reported this morning, is anything but a recessionary signal. Add in the rest of the data in the June jobs report, including rising wages, a reduction in underemployment as measured by U6, and a labor participation rate that is steady at near pre-pandemic levels, and, if there is a problem in the economy, it still seems to be that we are running a little hot.

That, presumably, is why the 1-minute chart for this morning looks like this, with a big drop immediately following the release:

Economic strength, normally a good thing of course, is currently seen by traders as a bad omen, in that it makes more aggressive action by the Fed more likely. Those traders will have focused on the higher wages reported this morning and believe that higher earnings will reinforce an inflationary picture, prompting the Feed to hike interest rates faster and higher. That means in a topsy-turvy kind of way, good news is bad for the market. We should not forget, though, that it is still good news, and there are other things going on right now that also suggest something other than a recession.

Oil is still high, with WTI trading above $100 a barrel, but it seems to have found a top for now. Other inflation-related commodities too, such as agriculturals and industrial metals, have topped out, and have been in decline for two months. Now, one could say that that shows a recession is coming, but it really doesn’t. It may show that traders are anticipating one, which is a different thing, but it also may be a result of the supply disruption that is such an important part of recent inflationary pressure easing.

If that is the case, then the Fed may not have to raise rates as aggressively as the market is currently anticipating. And if that is true, then we may have seen the bottom, or close to it, in the stock market.

The thing is, though, I, like most other observers, have been convinced for a few months now that a recession is inevitable. The Fed is, after all, deliberately trying to slow the economy, and what the Fed wants, it usually gets. Essentially, this morning’s numbers are more confusing than enlightening, and that is what should dictate investors’ decisions right now. The data is backwards-looking, for sure, and therefore are of limited use in forecasting the future, but they hint at a situation where the economy is strong enough to take some rate hikes and the resulting slowdown without them prompting an actual recession.

That means that caution should still be the watchword. In the modern world, we all feel pressure to be sure of everything. Tweeting out our thoughts with limited characters doesn’t allow for nuance and uncertainty, but sometimes, certainty is the enemy. We are in such times right now. At some point, the employment situation has to adjust to the Fed’s designed pressure, but the June data clearly shows that we aren’t at that point yet. That may give Jay Powell enough breathing space to manage things and engineer a soft landing, but it is also still possible that he and the rest of the FOMC will not alter course again until some damage is done. Their recent history certainly suggests that they will delay a policy shift until it is just a little too late.

For now, investors must accept that either of those things is possible and refrain from taking any drastic action. It may seem like a cop out to say that we could go lower, or that we could also bounce back from here, but as things stand, that is the only logical conclusion from the data and price action in relevant markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.