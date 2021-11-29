How Should Investors React to Omicron and Friday's Market Drop?

I don’t know about you, but Friday’s market action gave me a bit of indigestion after the holiday feast. You sometimes see a market gap following a holiday, when a day’s worth of news and any subsequent reactions are missed, but it was still shocking to see that big of a move on a day when most people were focused Black Friday sales, rather than on stocks.

The first thing to keep in mind when assessing the nature and long-term impact of the drop is that it came when a lot of traders and investors were still on break, and thin markets exaggerate moves. Even so, of course, a day that saw the Dow lose 905 points, its worst performance since October of 2020, is significant. The question is, will that significance prove to be long-term, or was it a one-day panic from which we will quickly recover?

Three things point to the latter and are therefore reassuring. The first, as I already mentioned, is that it came in a thin market where exaggerated moves are to be expected. The second is that the selling was prompted by something that, before Friday, most people had never heard of: Namely, the omicron variant of Covid-19. Usually when that happens, it points to an overreaction to headlines rather than hard data, and that looks to be the case here.

I don’t wish to play down the potential seriousness of a mutation of the virus, but would simply point out that, at this point, all we know about it is that it exists. It is still way too early to know important things like how fast it will spread, whether its impact on health will be more or less severe than previously known strains, or whether it will prove to be vaccine-resistant. Until those questions are answered, what we have is the latest in a string of mutations, something that we knew was coming if we paid attention to the experts. Does that justify such a big drop in stocks?

On its own, and in a different context, probably not, but this news came at a time when the market was ready to retrace anyway.

The fourth quarter so far has featured a strong run-up in October, but then the S&P 500 formed a bearish looking double top throughout this month. That technical pattern doesn’t guarantee a retracement, obviously, but it does make it more likely that if something prompts some selling, the move will quickly grow as nervous longs start to bail out and stop-loss orders get triggered.

On that same theme of market sentiment, traders will be aware of what happened with the original coronavirus news last spring. Those who took that too lightly got burned in the short-term, but eventually the bounce back took us to way above the starting point. However, that huge initial reaction was in response to measures taken to counter the virus rather than the virus itself, and the bounce back came in the context of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, and the circumstances now are different in both respects. A return to full lockdowns is highly unlikely, and the appetite for more fiscal or monetary stimulus to counter any negative effects on the market are virtually zero.

If we put all that together, the most likely thing is that Friday’s big drop was overdone. It was a “perfect storm” kind of thing, where scary sounding headlines hit a thin market looking for reasons to sell. That would imply a bounce, as does early pre-market trading this morning as I write this piece, but investors need to be selective. The long-term recovery trade in things like international airline and travel stocks will be severely dented by this reminder that we will be living with Covid-19 and its variants for a long time, if not forever. Similarly, the beneficiaries of the pandemic, remote work, e-commerce, and healthcare stocks, for example, may continue to benefit as the impact of the virus drags on.

While some adjustments to portfolios may be suggested, I would avoid any major decisions right now. I took last week off, but immediately before that, I suggested hedging your portfolio. If you did that, hold on to that hedge, but otherwise, hold off on any big moves. The omicron variant could prove to be a massive setback to the global recovery, or it could prove to be just another relatively minor impediment. We just don’t know right now, so drastic moves in either direction make no sense. “Hold tight and hope” is not particularly sexy advice, but, until we know more, doing that and closely monitoring news about omicron is the best course to take.

