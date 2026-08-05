How Should Investors Play SKHY Stock Amid Volatility Since U.S. Debut?

South Korean memory chip giant SK Hynix SKHY made a highly impressive debut on Wall Street last month. On July 14, 2026, the stock reached its highest level so far, $ 194.80, before closing the day at $193.92, up more than 27% from the previous day’s close. The company raised approximately $26.5 billion (SK Hynix’s American depositary receipts, or ADRs, were priced at $149) through the offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO ever by a foreign company.

According to a moneywise report, the U.S. debut by the South Korean semiconductor and memory chip maker was second to SpaceX’s SPCX spectacular debut in June. Starlink — a satellite broadband business — has emerged as the financial backbone of SpaceX.

SK Hynix’s shares surged 13% on their Nasdaq debut on July 10, as U.S. investors rushed to gain exposure to South Korea’s second-most valuable company.

However, the initial excitement soon faded, with the stock undergoing a broad-based correction as early investors booked profits. Similar to SpaceX, SK Hynix has experienced significant volatility, marked by steep declines followed by short-lived recoveries. Currently, SKHY’s shares are more than 14% below the first-day high and nearly 26% below the all-time peak.

SKHY’s Run on the Bourses Since IPO

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This has left investors wondering: how is SK Hynix’s core business performing? Does the recent pullback present an attractive buying opportunity, or is it better to remain on the sidelines for now?

AI-Driven Memory Chip Demand Remains SKHY’s Biggest Growth Catalyst

SK Hynix continues to benefit from surging demand for high-bandwidth memory and advanced storage chips, which are critical components of AI infrastructure. The rapid buildout of AI data centers has triggered a global shortage of memory products, driving demand across industries ranging from cloud computing to consumer electronics.

As a key supplier of AI memory chips to NVIDIA NVDA, SK Hynix is well positioned to capitalize on the AI boom. Leveraging its relationship with NVIDIA, the company is expanding the manufacturing capacity to keep pace with rising demand fueled by the ongoing global AI investment cycle.

Another Tailwind for SK Hynix

SK Hynix could also benefit from favorable policy support in South Korea. According to a Reuters report, the country's ruling party has proposed relaxing regulations to allow SK Hynix to establish factory joint ventures with external investors as part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen South Korea's AI and semiconductor ecosystem.

The proposed amendment would remove an existing restriction that prevents subsidiaries of subsidiaries operating in strategic high-tech industries from forming such joint ventures. If approved, the change could provide a meaningful boost to SK Hynix by giving it greater flexibility to secure funding for the ambitious semiconductor capacity expansion plans, despite having already raised $26.5 billion through IPO.

In addition, the South Korean government has unveiled plans to develop new semiconductor manufacturing hubs in the country's southwest region, further reinforcing long-term support for the domestic chip industry.

SKHY’s Q2 Revenues Suffer

Last month, SK Hynix reported lower-than-expected revenues in the second quarter of 2026, intensifying concerns that the AI-driven semiconductor boom may be losing momentum.

With the results in its first quarter since going public falling short of the lofty expectations, investors were naturally not impressed, resulting in players like AI chip heavyweight NVIDIA losing value following the South Korean company’s results. Investor concerns about whether AI-related spending can sustain its rapid pace were fueled by the South Korean company’s below-par top-line performance.

Management expressed the hope that in the event of constraints easing going forward, the market's growth trajectory is likely to expand to meet latent demand. On the supply side, however, it appears difficult for the supply-demand balance to improve meaningfully in the near term. This is due to the increasing complexity of advanced processes applied to HBM and AI server memory as well as lead times required for constructing new production facilities. With tight supply-demand conditions expected to persist for a considerable period, discussions regarding multiyear contracts to secure mid to long-term supply stability with customers are underway.

The company aims to expand its share within the domestic capacity to the 50% level by 2026-end, as it ramps up AI memory production, raising investor concerns about potential overinvestment in AI infrastructure. Recently, the company announced new investment plans for P&T7 to strengthen advanced packaging capabilities and M17, a new NAND production base. Furthermore, the company announced a mid to long-term plan for creating a new domestic semiconductor cluster to prepare for long-term demand beyond Yongin.

Valuation Picture

At roughly 3.6 times forward sales, SKHY stock certainly looks inexpensive by traditional metrics, even among high-growth semiconductor peers, which is a positive.

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Our Take

SKHY stock may appear attractively valued at current levels, but it is neither a compelling buy nor a candidate for a panic-driven selloff. The long-term investment thesis, supported by robust AI-driven demand for memory chips, remains firmly in place. Meanwhile, Wall Street's consensus price target points to approximately 57% upside from the current share price.

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Just as it may be too early to aggressively buy into the recent weakness, rushing to exit the stock would also be a short-sighted move. For now, the most prudent approach is to maintain the position while closely monitoring the company's execution.

SKHY stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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