How Should Investors Approach Walmart Stock Post Q1 Earnings?

Walmart Inc. WMT reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. However, the market responded cautiously with shares falling 0.5% on Thursday after the earnings announcement. Despite year-over-year growth in both revenues and earnings that surpassed forecasts, management cautioned that rising tariffs will lead to higher prices as the retailer passes on increased costs to customers.

Walmart’s Q1 Earnings Recap

Walmart’s fiscal first-quarter results reinforced its position as a leading omnichannel retailer. Total revenues rose 2.5% year over year to $165.61 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 61 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. (Read: Walmart Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, E-Commerce Growth Supports Sales)



The company’s e-commerce segment was the standout performer, growing 22% globally. Growth was fueled by strong demand for store-fulfilled pickup, delivery, and marketplace services. Walmart’s emphasized that its omni-channel strategy continues to gain relevance in today’s dynamic retail environment. By the end of the quarter, Walmart U.S. had expanded sub-three-hour delivery options to 93% of households. Retail giants such as Kroger KR, Target TGT and Costco COST are also advancing in omnichannel strategies, underscoring the industry’s pivot toward this model.



Coming back to Walmart, it is also making significant progress in high-growth revenue streams. Advertising revenues soared 50%, and membership income climbed 14.8% in the fiscal first quarter. These segments — alongside marketplace services — helped lift the consolidated gross profit margin by 12 basis points (bps) to 24.2%. The margin gains were primarily driven by Walmart U.S., supported by improved inventory management, fewer markdowns, and a more profitable product mix.



However, currency headwinds remain a persistent drag on performance. In the fiscal first quarter alone, unfavorable foreign exchange rates reduced reported sales by $2.4 billion. If these exchange rates hold, management expects a 120 basis-point hit to reported revenue growth in the fiscal second quarter.

Walmart’s Fiscal 2026 Outlook: Confidence Meets Caution

Despite a strong start to the year, Walmart acknowledged potential hurdles in the coming quarters. The company withheld the EPS guidance for second-quarter fiscal 2026, citing ongoing uncertainty, especially related to tariffs and a highly fluid economic environment. These tariff costs, even at reduced levels, are expected to push prices higher in the near term.



Nevertheless, Walmart reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The company expects fiscal 2026 revenues to grow by 3% to 4% (at constant currency), and adjusted operating income to rise between 3.5% and 5.5%. Adjusted EPS is forecasted in the range of $2.50 to $2.60, compared with last year’s $2.51.



Although short-term challenges, such as tariffs and foreign exchange fluctuations, may impact Walmart’s near-term results, the company’s growing e-commerce presence, strong value proposition, and expansion into high-margin areas, including advertising and memberships, position it strongly in the retail sector. Walmart’s long-term fundamentals remain robust, even as its short-term outlook faces some uncertainty.

Is WMT’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Constant growth endeavors and strong fundamentals have helped Walmart shares soar 50.6% over the past year, outpacing the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector’s increase of 16.7% and the S&P 500’s growth of 11.2%.



Walmart has also outperformed other retail giants such as Kroger, Target and Costco. Over the past year, Kroger and Costco saw gains of 24.2% and 27.5%, respectively, while shares of Target have lost 39.5%.

One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company trades above its 50 and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong upward momentum and price stability. The moving average is an important indicator for gauging market trends and momentum. This technical strength indicates positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and prospects.

WMT Trades Above 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Walmart stock is currently trading at a premium compared to the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.97, Walmart stands above the industry average of 33.19. While not drastically higher, it does place WMT at a premium compared to some of its peers. Importantly, this premium valuation is backed by strong fundamentals, steady earnings growth and targeted investments in high-growth areas like e-commerce, advertising, and membership services.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investor Takeaway on Walmart Stock

Walmart’s fiscal first-quarter results reaffirm its strength as a top-tier retailer with solid fundamentals, growing digital capabilities, and expanding high-margin revenue streams. While near-term risks like tariffs and currency fluctuations may put pressure on margins, the company’s long-term growth strategy remains firmly intact. For long-term investors, Walmart still looks like a solid hold. However, given the stock’s premium valuation and short-term headwinds, new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point while monitoring how pricing pressure evolves in the coming quarters.



At present, WMT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

