How Should Investors Approach MIR Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Mirion Technologies MIR is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the June-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, implying a 10% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The estimate has remained stable over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $218.1 million, indicating an uptick of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. MIR reported in-line earnings in the first quarter of 2025.

Given this backdrop, let's examine the factors likely to influence MIR’s second-quarter results.

We expect Mirion Technologies’ results in the second quarter of 2025 to be aided by impressive nuclear order growth, driven by strong demand from the nuclear power end-market. The nuclear and safety segment is expected to have performed well in the to-be-reported quarter, primarily owing to price increases and organic volume growth.

The medical segment’s revenues are likely to have been boosted by nuclear medicine. Strong operating leverage and procurement savings are expected to have boosted margins. During the quarter, MIR entered into a strategic partnership with Westinghouse Electric to provide nuclear instrumentation systems. The collaboration focuses on replacing the legacy analog Nuclear Instrumentation Systems with Mirion's proTK digital system. The digital upgrade aims to bring down operator and maintenance burdens. In May, Mirion Technologies joined the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a founding member to strengthen the future of safe nuclear power in Texas.

On the flip side, tariff-related uncertainty, particularly involving the United States and China, is likely to hurt results. Medical equipment, particularly radiation therapy products, constitutes most of MIR’s exposure to China.

Management expects medical margins to be up year over year. On the nuclear and safety side, it anticipates flattish margins in the June quarter on a year-over-year basis.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for MIR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MIR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MIR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Impressive Price Performance of MIR Stock

Mirion Technologies has delivered a solid 41.3% gain over the past three months. This performance beats another nuclear energy stock, BWX Technologies BWXT, which returned 31.6% during the same period. However, nuclear power-centric stock, Cameco Corporation CCJ, has performed even better, gaining 80%.

3-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

Mirion shares are trading at a premium to the Zacks Technology-Services Market. Its 12-month forward price-to-sales of 5.6X is higher than the industry average of 3.29X. Its Value Score of D suggests that the stock is not so cheap and indicates a stretched valuation at this moment.

Shares of Mirion are also trading higher than those of fellow nuclear energy stock BWX Technologies. Shares of Cameco Corporation are, however, trading even higher than those of Mirion. While BWX Technologies currently has a Value Score of D, Cameco has a Value Score of F.

MIR’s P/S F12M Vs. BWXT & CCJ

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for MIR Stock

MIR’s nuclear-focused technologies are essential throughout the nuclear energy lifecycle. Many of MIR’s solutions are also mandatory for customers in highly regulated industries such as nuclear energy. Mirion is committed to expanding its reach in the next generation of nuclear energy by working with small modular reactor developers to “solve essential nuclear measurement, safety and security challenges.”

As Mirion operates in many countries worldwide, it is exposed to foreign exchange-related risks. Supply-chain-related headwinds, too, may disrupt the company’s operations. The impact of Trump tariffs represents a key hurdle for this nuclear energy stock. Tariff-induced economic uncertainties and trade tensions may create uncertainty for investors in nuclear energy companies like MIR.

Here's How to Play MIR Stock Pre-Q2 Earnings

Agreed that MIR has quite a few factors working in its favor, including its shareholder-friendly approach. However, the ongoing trade tension does not bode well for MIR, as the company has significant exposure to both China and the United States. Though tariff woes are showing signs of easing but in the absence of long-term trade deals, the scenario continues to be uncertain. MIR’s expensive valuation, too, doesn’t help matters.

We can safely conclude that investors should refrain from rushing to buy MIR, which is facing quite a few challenges, ahead of its earnings release on July 31. Instead, they should monitor the developments of the stock closely for a more appropriate entry point, as an erroneous and hasty decision could affect portfolio gains. MIR’s current Zacks Rank supports our thesis.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.