How Shopify Stock Gained 17% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 17.1% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of e-commerce solutions mainly for small businesses saw a mixed bag of analyst reports in January, leading up to this Wednesday's fourth-quarter earnings report. Investors largely shrugged off the bearish notes to focus on Wall Street's bullish side.

So what

The bulls often cited signs of strong fourth-quarter revenue growth, usually based on each firm's internal market surveys. Even the bears agree that Shopify should deliver "robust" results in this week's report, though they also note that the stock price appears to have absorbed these good vibrations -- Shopify's shares have gained 246% since the start of 2019, after all, and the stock trades at a lofty 514 times forward earnings estimates.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Shopify is a classic growth stock, trading at crazy valuation ratios such as 39 times trailing sales and 19 times the company's book value based on the promise of rampant revenue growth. This stock could be a great long-term buy, but only if you have the patience to ride out many sudden jumps and drastic drops as Shopify's business story develops.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.