How Shani Syphrett-Haynes Empowers Creative Women of Color

Meet Shani Syphrett-Haynes, the passionate business and career coach behind Jamila Studio, dedicated to empowering creative women of color to build abundant and impactful careers.

Since 2015, Shani has guided clients in transitioning into creative fields, securing major contracts, and experiencing remarkable financial growth. Her coaching style, rooted in the intersections of the creative economy, Black feminism, and positive psychology, emphasizes personalized frameworks that prioritize holistic well-being alongside financial success. By combining research and community care-based practices, Shani pushes her clients out of their comfort zones while embracing their unique skills and creative talents to generate income.

We asked Shani about what makes Jamila Studio different from other similar organizations in the industry, if she’s struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur, and what she would tell her younger self if she were to start her journey over again.

Q: What problem does Jamila Studio solve?

A: Jamila Studio is committed to providing creative women of color with tailored resources to build an abundant and impactful career they love. Since 2015, I've helped clients transition into creative careers, launch independent practices, secure major corporate contracts, triple their revenues, step into leadership roles, build supportive professional networks, and overall feel confident getting paid being the fullest expression of themselves. For instance, one of my clients, a graphic designer, was struggling to find her unique voice in the industry. Through our sessions, she not only found the confidence to own her unique skill as a branding-focused mural artist, but, within a year, she saw a 200 percent increase in her income.

Q: What makes Jamila Studio different from others in the industry?

A: My work exists at the intersection of the creative economy, Black feminism, and positive psychology. And my coaching style is based on frameworks rather than formulas. So I understand my clients’ lived experiences but won’t put them in a box. And I lovingly push them out of their comfort zones with research and community care-based practices that are as much about holistic well-being as they are about bringing in more money from their skills and creative talents.

For much of my career journey, I was charting a path I’d never seen before. I’ve built a portfolio of independent projects, corporate jobs, and entrepreneurship, sometimes all at once. And when I looked for support in navigating the creative world as a multi-hyphenate Black woman, the resources were few and far between. So I’m building the resources myself and enjoying the creative process of productizing them for my clients.

Q: What’s been the most unexpected part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: The most unexpected part of my entrepreneurial journey was realizing the depth of personal growth required to sustainably grow a business. Entrepreneurship can be a trigger for scarcity, loneliness, internalized oppression, toxic productivity, depression, and so many other things that lie beneath the surface of what we see on social media. When I realized how much I needed to heal in order to be present and celebrate my successes, it was a turning point. I used to focus primarily on goal setting, strategy, and systems. Now I coach my clients through mindset work as a foundational step, integrating personal well-being with business growth.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: That success looks the same for everyone. Not everyone's entrepreneurship journey involves making a million dollars, being hyper visible, having a full staff, or quitting a full-time job. I believe the future of work is about crafting a career journey that is flexible, multifaceted, and best serves your needs. I want women of color to take part in that. For instance, one of my clients successfully balances work in her passion of interior design with her job in finance. We can create the lives we want with courage and support.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: I struggle with self doubt when I have to set a boundary that could elicit a negative reaction. I pride myself in working hard, and I built a business being in service to others, so it's challenging to say "no" without justifying it. I worry about what others think and often fear that I might not get a better opportunity. But I've learned to anchor my decisions in my values and trust my intuition. I also practice self compassion and engage in regular gratitude practice to help me manage self doubt and stay focused on the gains I have made towards my goals.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: My definition of success has evolved from solely financial independence to a more holistic view. In the beginning, success was about proving that I could make it on my own and make a lot of money doing it. Now, success encompasses my wealth, health, and relationships. I owe a lot to my support squad of advisors and peers. And that level of community support is something I give to my clients through monthly peer coaching circles where we’re redefining the narrative of success for women of color.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: There's a less explored aspect of leadership that doesn't involve managing people. Many of my clients, who are solopreneurs and individual contractors, feel stuck because they believe they need a full team to grow. I empower them to expand their leadership through their vision, expertise, and values. It’s also empowering when they can see themselves as a leader in client interactions even when they are a one-person team. For example, one of my clients, a freelance creative producer, has effectively used her vision of promoting cultural awareness through art to expand across the worlds of theater, academia, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: If I were to advise my younger self, I'd echo Bell Hooks' sentiment: “Most of us did not learn when we were young that our capacity to be self loving would be shaped by the work we do and whether that work enhances our well-being.” I’d tell her that work should be an act of self love, so don't fear following your heart, even if it doesn't match the status quo. Though I didn’t figure it out until much later in my career, this principle has become a cornerstone of my work now—helping clients to craft careers that truly enrich others by first starting with loving themselves.

Shani is a member of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community that amplifies extraordinary women entrepreneurs and leaders by securing PR, forging authentic connections, and curating high-impact resources. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and get involved here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.