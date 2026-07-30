How Seagate's HAMR Shift Is Driving the Next AI Storage Growth Wave

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is entering fiscal 2027 with demand visibility rarely seen in the cyclical storage market. Cloud infrastructure growth, AI-related data creation and rising retention needs are lifting demand for high-capacity hard drives.

The company’s heat-assisted magnetic recording, or HAMR, transition is central to that outlook. Better pricing, allocated nearline supply and operating leverage are turning higher exabyte demand into a stronger earnings and cash-flow profile.

Seagate’s AI Demand Extends Revenue Visibility

June-quarter data center revenue increased 57% year over year to $2.93 billion. Nearline exabyte shipments rose 43%, showing that growth is coming through both higher capacity and stronger cloud demand.

Data center customers now account for roughly 90% of Seagate’s exabyte shipments. The vast majority of nearline supply is allocated into calendar 2028, while customer planning discussions extend into 2029 and beyond.

STX’s HAMR Rollout Raises Capacity and Efficiency

HAMR-based products represented about 40% of Seagate’s nearline exabyte shipment run rate at the end of fiscal 2026. That matters because higher areal density allows the company to ship more exabytes without relying on a major increase in drive units.

Mozaic 3 products are qualified and running in production environments across all major cloud customers. Mozaic 4 is ramping with the two largest global cloud service providers, and management expects Mozaic 4 to represent 50% of HAMR exabytes by the end of calendar 2026.

STX’s Debt Reduction Expands Financial Flexibility

Seagate reduced gross debt by $1.4 billion during fiscal 2026 and ended the year with net leverage of 0.4 times adjusted EBITDA. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.7 billion, supported by $3 billion of liquidity.



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The company also retired $300 million of debt in the June quarter and outlined additional note retirements. Lower interest costs would improve flexibility for dividends, repurchases and continued investment in the HAMR roadmap.

Seagate’s Execution Risks Temper the Growth Story

The growth case still depends on execution. Customer qualifications can take time, HAMR manufacturing yields may vary and product transitions from 3-terabyte to 4-terabyte and 5-terabyte platforms can create temporary factory inefficiencies.

Customer concentration and cloud spending cycles remain important risks because global cloud customers drive most nearline demand. Western Digital Corporation WDC is Seagate’s closest hard-drive peer, while Micron Technology, Inc. MU is relevant because solid-state storage and memory compete for higher-performance tiers in AI architectures. Trade restrictions, foreign exchange exposure and solid-state alternatives also deserve attention.

STX’s Growth Signal Comes With Style Trade-Offs

The bottom line is that Seagate’s fiscal 2027 setup is supported by demand visibility, HAMR adoption and a sharply improved margin structure. Those positives are meaningful, but the stock still carries trade-offs tied to valuation and price behavior.

STX currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which points to a favorable near-term earnings estimate revision backdrop. The stock’s Growth Score of A is consistent with its improved revenue, earnings and cash-flow profile. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The offset is clear in the other Style Scores. STX has a Value Score of F, a Momentum Score of D and a VGM Score of D, suggesting investors should weigh the growth signal against valuation and momentum concerns before treating the story as one-dimensional.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.