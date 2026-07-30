How Seagate's AI Storage Growth Is Reshaping the HDD Market

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is benefiting from a shift in AI workloads from short-lived compute jobs to persistent data reuse.

Inference, agentic applications, robotics and autonomous systems all create reasons to retain historical, video and sensor data. That supports a tiered storage model in which cost-efficient hard drives remain central.

Seagate’s AI Workloads Expand the Need for Persistent Data

AI systems need context. In agentic applications, key-value cache data can be retained and reused across interactions, reducing the need to recompute information already generated.

That dynamic is showing up in demand. Cloud customers have driven three consecutive years of sequential quarterly exabyte growth, while enterprise nearline revenue increased for a fifth consecutive quarter in June.

Data center markets now account for nearly 90% of Seagate’s exabyte shipments. Western Digital Corporation WDC remains a relevant peer because its data center hard drives also address large-scale enterprise and cloud storage needs.

STX’s Nearline Supply Is Allocated Through 2028

Most of Seagate’s nearline exabyte capacity has already been allocated into calendar 2028. Customers are also extending planning horizons into 2029 and beyond.

Contracts covering calendar 2027 product configurations and pricing give Seagate better factory visibility before production starts. The trade-off is greater dependence on a concentrated base of cloud customers whose spending cycles can influence nearline demand.

STX’s Mozaic Roadmap Pushes Drives Toward 100TB

Seagate’s Mozaic 4 platform can support drives of up to 44 terabytes and is ramping with the two largest global cloud service providers. Additional customer qualifications are underway.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Mozaic 5, a five-plus-terabyte-per-disk platform, is scheduled for qualification shipments in late calendar 2027. Seagate has also pointed to a 50-terabyte drive as the next step after Mozaic 4.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is relevant to the same AI infrastructure discussion because its memory and data center solid-state drive products serve faster tiers of the storage hierarchy. That makes Micron more of a complement than a direct hard-drive substitute in many tiered architectures.

Seagate’s Tight Supply Supports Pricing Discipline

Seagate’s build-to-order model and tight supply environment are supporting pricing discipline for incremental exabyte availability. Management has said demand is particularly strong, with customers seeking additional volume.

The company expects nearline exabyte growth in the mid-20% range over the next few years. Margin expansion and cash generation are improving, but the pricing case still depends on sustained supply discipline and continued demand from large buyers.

STX’s Growth Profile Outweighs Weak Value Signals

The bottom line is that Seagate’s AI storage story is increasingly tied to execution. Demand visibility, HAMR adoption and Mozaic capacity gains give STX a clearer growth path, but the stock’s appreciation leaves less room for product delays or margin slippage.

STX currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That is a favorable near-term earnings signal, and the Growth Score of A aligns with the company’s expanding revenue, profitability, and exabyte outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Style Scores add important balance. STX has a Value Score of F, a Momentum Score of D, and a VGM Score of D, which indicate weaker value and combined style characteristics despite the growth profile. For investors, that makes HAMR execution and pricing discipline central to the stock’s next phase.

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