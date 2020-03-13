How School Closings Will Hurt the Economy

Production is likely to take a hit as parents stay home to look after their children.

School closures are one of the main ways through which government attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus will hurt economic activity, economists say.

Vicky Redwood, an economist at Capital Economics, notes that so far, 29 countries have shut schools nationwide. Another 20, she says, have implemented localized closures. As the outbreak spreads, these closures will become increasingly widespread.

The economic impact is obvious. There will be a direct reduction in output due to parents taking time off work to look after their kids, and there will be a reduction in demand if workers get paid less as a result. (Of course, at least some employers and governments are likely to offer support to affected employees).

While information on the actual number of working parents in countries is hard to come by, Redwood says labor-market data in the U.S., U.K. and euro zone indicate that between 15% and 20% of the workforce may need to take time off work to care for dependent children.

For the sake of estimating, Redwood assumes schools are closed for four weeks. On the face of it, the toll could be large. A fifth of the workforce out of action for that period has the potential to knock 6% off global gross domestic product in that quarter, or 1.5% off global annual GDP, she said.

In reality, though, the effect is likely to be smaller than this for several reasons. One is that not all parents work full time, meaning the reduction in overall hours, and therefore output, should be less than the number of workers affected.

Another mitigating factor is that some people will do at least some work while home with their children. Many workers can’t work remotely—Redwood says only a fifth of people in the 36 countries represented by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development have ever worked from home—though some companies have been ramping up work-from-home policies.

There’s also the consideration that some parents may take their annual leave now versus later in the year. That would make the time off somewhat of a wash on an annual basis.

And, Redwood says, there is a degree of “output elasticity,” meaning that co-workers may cover for absent parents to an extent. Academic research pegs this elasticity of output at around 0.8, she said, meaning that a 1% drop in labor input leads to a smaller 0.8% drop in output.

All of this said, Redwood says there is a question mark over whether any of this would actually show up in the economic data, given the difficulties of measuring of output in the services sector. That’s a reminder to investors that while closing schools will no doubt affect economic activity, it is still too early to really predict the impact.

The stock market is assuming things will be bad. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its biggest percentage drop since 1987 on Thursday.

