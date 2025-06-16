How To Save on Several Main Bills You Forget About

Being an adult means having a lot of bills to pay. Despite paying them on a monthly, quarterly or bi-annual basis, some are always going to take you by surprise.

Major recurring expenses, such as your mortgage, rent, car payment, child care costs and credit card bills, are likely always at the top of your mind. However, smaller bills can be easier to forget about, even if you never miss their deadlines.

Receiving a bill that slipped your mind is never fun, especially if you have to reconfigure your budget for the rest of the month to pay it. While you likely won’t have the ability — or desire — to completely eliminate these bills, there are ways to lower them.

Want to minimize these often overlooked monthly nuisances? Here are several commonly forgotten bills and how to handle them efficiently.

Cable and Internet

The average household can pay anywhere between $70 to $80 per month for cable television and around $75-$80 per month for the internet. You can lower your bill by shopping around with different providers, opting for a lower tier service with your current provider or purchasing your modem instead of renting it.

You also can create even more savings by cutting cable and using streaming services or getting free media from your local library. However, if you have too many streaming services it will negate any savings you made by cutting cable, so make sure to cancel any subscriptions you rarely or never use.

Cell Phone

If you feel like your cell phone bill is too high, you’re likely not alone. But who can you call about changing this? The average monthly cell phone bill is $141, according to J.D. Power. If you want to be below average here, you can try the following:

Set up autopay to receive a discount, as many carriers will shave off a few dollars if you do so or go paperless in general.

If you’re willing to invest more time to the cause, you can also shop around to other cell phone providers, swapping your existing plan to a cheaper one or considering a prepaid provider.

Make sure to connect to Wi-Fi instead of relying on cellular data, especially for activities like browsing, streaming or using social media. This can save you from overage fees, depending on your plan.

Car Insurance

It’s a necessity, but car insurance isn’t cheap. The national average cost of car insurance is reportedly about $2,670 a year ($223 a month) for a full coverage policy, and about $773 a year ($64 a month) for minimum coverage.

To lower your insurance costs, you can shop around or even bundle services such as home insurance with your auto insurance. Setting up autopay or taking a defensive driving course can also lower your monthly total.

Utilities

Bills such as water, electricity and trash are essential, but they can add up fast. Keep in mind utility bills can vary widely depending on where you live, the size of your home and your general usage. To put this in perspective, here are some national averages for which to compare your monthly bills:

Electricity: $137

Cable and internet: $114

Sewer, garbage and recycling: $66

Gas: $65

Water: $39

To lower these bills, consider installing energy-efficient appliances, weatherproofing and sealing your home to prevent heating and air conditioning leaks, and implement water conservation practices.

The bottom line is that if you’re willing to put in a little time and effort, you can lower the cost of many bills you often overlook. While this won’t eliminate these expenses, it will make them easier on your budget.

