How To Save Hundreds on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

The cost of groceries has risen so much in the past few years that you could almost see the prices changing daily. With inflation peaking during that same time and not dropping enough to bring relief in the early months of 2025, many Americans are scrambling to afford the same food they’ve always purchased.

Food prices are once again taking a hit as impending tariffs could put an even bigger dent in your grocery budget. This inflation will not only affect local mom-and-pop shops but will also have an impact on international grocery stores.

Tariffs on certain foods will hit smaller vendors first, but when you consider the foods that you eat are part of a complicated global supply chain, as many items can’t be replicated here in the United States due to climate and crop conditions, there is no way around a bigger grocery bill. Simply put, food that can’t be grown in your backyard will see the biggest rise in price across the board.

With this in mind, people can always use tips on how to save on their grocery bills — especially to the tune of $200 a month. Here are our top tips to reduce your grocery spending in manageable ways.

Plan Your Meals Around Savings

It feels good when something you were planning to buy anyway is on sale, but there’s an even better feeling: Saving money by buying only items that are on sale. According to Capital One Shopping, the average shopper saves 6.4% using digital coupons (or about $1,465 on average per year), but you can improve that number by shopping strategically.

Before you make your grocery list, check what’s currently on sale at your local grocery store. There are several free apps that can help you find promotions so you never miss a good deal. Let the coupons determine your menu: Plan your meals for the week based on what’s on sale.

It’s always smart to plan your shopping trip, thus your meals, before you go to the store, so you don’t get sidetracked buying impulse items and instead stick to your budget. When you strategically plan what to cook in the coming days based on what’s on sale, you can save even more.

Join a Loyalty Rewards Program

If your grocery store offers a rewards program, take advantage of it. Depending on the program, you might get exclusive deals to use when planning your sales-only weekly menu or points you accumulate and redeem later.

Many of these programs apply to pharmacy items stocked at supermarkets too, so you can extend your savings in that area.

Always Buy Generic

Generic or store brands are almost always completely identical to the name-brand product. Aside from having the same ingredients, they’re often even made by the same manufacturers.

So don’t waste your money paying extra for the more recognizable label. Always look for and choose the generic version nearby.

Swap Meat for Plant-Based Protein a Few Times a Week

You can eat a balanced meal for less by swapping meat for a cheaper plant-based protein, like lentils. No need to go full vegetarian if that’s not your style. Committing to a vegetarian dinner just twice a week will shave a significant amount off your grocery spending if you make it a habit.

Use this saving strategy as a reason to check out some vegetarian recipes, and you may even find your new favorite meal. These are just a few ways to keep your grocery budget in a manageable place while not having to sacrifice your favorite foods.

