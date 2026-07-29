How SANM is Turning Revenue Growth Into Higher Profitability

Revenue growth is important, but sustainable shareholder value depends on whether that growth translates into stronger margins, earnings and cash generation. Sanmina Corporation SANM has recently demonstrated that combination through expanding sales and disciplined execution.



Demand for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to support the company's growth, while operational improvements have strengthened profitability.

How SANM Accelerated Revenue Growth

Sanmina posted strong revenue growth, driven by cloud and AI infrastructure demand, contributions from the ZT Systems acquisition and expanding customer programs. The acquisition broadened its accelerated compute capabilities while strengthening its vertically integrated manufacturing model.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company also serves industrial, medical, defense, aerospace, automotive and communications markets, giving it diversified long-term revenue opportunities.

Why Sanmina's Margins Are Improving

Gross and operating margins improved because of a favorable business mix, disciplined cost management, higher non-recurring engineering services and increasing operating leverage. Vertical integration also supports manufacturing efficiency across the product lifecycle.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How SANM Converts Sales Into Earnings

Higher revenue and operating leverage translated into stronger earnings, higher operating income, an earnings beat and increased fiscal 2026 guidance. Management continues investing in automation, production capacity and AI infrastructure programs to support future growth.



Industry peers Jabil Inc. JBL and Flex Ltd. FLEX are likewise expanding AI manufacturing capabilities, highlighting favorable industry demand.What Could Pressure SANM Profitability



Integration costs, manufacturing investments, customer concentration, inventory levels, competitive pricing, tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty could pressure future margins. Working-capital needs may also remain elevated as new programs ramp.

How SANM's Ratings Reflect Financial Momentum

The bottom line is that Sanmina has improved profitability while expanding revenue, although investors should continue monitoring execution and margin sustainability.



The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A. These Style Scores complement the company's improving financial profile while the Hold rank reflects a balanced near-term view. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.