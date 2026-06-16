How Is RTX Strengthening Growth via Advanced Aircraft Interiors?

RTX Corporation RTX, through its Collins Aerospace business, continues to strengthen its position in the commercial aerospace market via advanced aircraft interior solutions. As airlines focus on enhancing passenger experience and improving operational efficiency, demand remains healthy for modern cabin technologies, seating systems, connectivity solutions and interior components. These products support both new aircraft production and fleet modernization programs, creating long-term opportunities across the aviation market.



Collins Aerospace supplies seating, cabin systems, lighting solutions, galley equipment, oxygen systems and connectivity technologies used across a wide range of commercial aircraft platforms. This diversified offering allows RTX to support airlines and aircraft manufacturers through multiple phases of an aircraft's lifecycle while benefiting from continued fleet expansion and replacement activity.



The aircraft interiors business also provides opportunities to participate in evolving airline priorities. Carriers increasingly seek solutions that improve passenger comfort, maximize cabin utilization and enhance operational performance. Through ongoing product development and engineering expertise, Collins Aerospace remains well-positioned to support these changing requirements while maintaining strong relationships with aircraft manufacturers and operators.



Commercial aerospace remains one of RTX's largest growth drivers. Through Collins Aerospace, the company serves major aircraft programs worldwide and maintains a significant installed base across global fleets. Continued demand for cabin modernization, connectivity and next-generation interior technologies could support long-term growth opportunities within RTX's commercial aerospace operations.

Companies Expanding Aircraft Interior Capabilities

As airlines continue investing in passenger experience and cabin modernization, aerospace suppliers are expanding their aircraft interior technologies and cabin-system offerings. Companies like Safran S.A. SAFRY and The Boeing Company BA are also strengthening their presence in this area.



Safran develops integrated aircraft interior solutions, including cabin monuments, galleys, lavatories and overhead storage systems, supporting commercial aircraft manufacturers and airlines worldwide.



Boeing continues expanding its cabin modification capabilities through interior upgrades, seating solutions, galley products and overhead storage enhancements that support airline fleet modernization initiatives.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 8.96%, respectively.



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RTX Stock Trading at a Discount

RTX is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.56X compared with the industry average of 2.58X.



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RTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RTX shares have rallied 23.7% compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth.



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RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.