How Is RTX Expanding Missile Defense Production Capacity for Growth?

RTX Corporation RTX, through its Raytheon business, continues to expand its air and missile defense manufacturing footprint as global demand for advanced defense systems remains strong. On June 8, 2026, Raytheon announced a $100 million investment to expand its Portsmouth, RI, facility. The project is expected to accelerate testing activities for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) while increasing production capacity for Patriot GEM-T missile subcomponents, supporting growing requirements from domestic and international customers.



The investment reflects RTX’s broader effort to strengthen production readiness across its defense portfolio. LTAMDS is designed to enhance air and missile defense capabilities by detecting and tracking a wide range of threats, while Patriot GEM-T remains an important interceptor within the Patriot system. Increasing testing and production capacity should help RTX support existing program commitments and future procurement opportunities as defense modernization efforts continue across multiple regions.



The expansion also builds on recent manufacturing investments within RTX’s defense operations. The company previously announced an expansion of its radar production facility in Andover, MA, highlighting continued efforts to increase output across key defense programs. These investments are supported by RTX’s strong financial position and sizable defense business.



Demand for integrated air and missile defense systems continues to rise as governments invest in protecting critical infrastructure and military assets from increasingly sophisticated threats. By expanding testing capabilities and manufacturing capacity, RTX is positioning itself to support future customer requirements while strengthening its role across the global missile defense market.

Companies Expanding Air & Missile Defense Capabilities

Growing defense spending continues to support investments in missile defense systems, advanced sensors and interceptor technologies. Companies like Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also expanding capabilities in this area.



Lockheed Martin develops missile defense technologies, interceptor systems and integrated battle-management solutions supporting domestic and allied defense programs worldwide.



Northrop Grumman provides advanced sensors, command-and-control systems and missile defense technologies that support air, missile and homeland defense missions across multiple operational environments.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 8.98%, respectively.



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RTX Stock Trading at a Discount

RTX is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.49X compared with the industry average of 2.53X.



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RTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, RTX shares have rallied 2.3% against the industry’s 4.3% decline.



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RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.