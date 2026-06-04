How Is RTX Expanding Landing Gear Production to Support Growth?

RTX Corporation RTX, through its Collins Aerospace business, continues strengthening its position in aircraft landing systems through manufacturing expansion and ongoing investments in production capacity. On June 2, 2026, Collins Aerospace announced the opening of its expanded 22,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Tajecina, Poland. The $69 million investment is expected to increase landing gear production capacity by nearly 25%, supporting both commercial and defense aircraft programs.



The expansion aligns with Collins Aerospace’s long-standing role as a supplier of landing systems for a wide range of aircraft platforms. The business designs and manufactures main landing gear, nose landing gear and related actuation systems that support commercial transports, military aircraft and business jets. These systems are critical aircraft components that influence operational reliability, maintenance requirements and overall aircraft performance. By expanding manufacturing capacity, RTX is positioning itself to meet rising production requirements across global aerospace markets.



The Tajecina facility also strengthens Collins Aerospace’s broader aerospace systems portfolio. Landing systems remain an important part of the company's integrated aerospace offerings, which include aerostructures, avionics, mission systems, interiors and connected aviation technologies. Increased production capacity should help RTX support growing aircraft build rates while improving delivery flexibility for customers.



As commercial aviation activity continues recovering and defense aircraft demand remains healthy, landing gear production is expected to remain an important contributor to aerospace manufacturing activity. RTX’s continued investment in this area highlights its focus on supporting future demand while strengthening its industrial capabilities across key aircraft platforms.

Companies Supporting Aircraft Landing Systems & Components

As demand for new aircraft remains healthy, aerospace companies continue investing in critical aircraft systems, including landing gear and structural components that support aircraft performance and reliability. Companies like Safran S.A. SAFRY and Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM are also supporting this market.



Safran designs and services landing gear and braking systems for commercial and military aircraft, benefiting from higher aircraft production and aftermarket demand.



Howmet Aerospace supplies forged and structural components used in landing gear assemblies across commercial and military aircraft programs, supported by ongoing production demand.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 8.98%, respectively.



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RTX Stock Trading at a Discount

RTX is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.41X compared with the industry average of 2.51X.



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RTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, RTX shares have rallied 0.9% against the industry’s 4.2% decline.



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RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.