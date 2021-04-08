How Roku Shares Fell 17.6% in March

What happened

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 17.6% in March 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The media-streaming technology expert didn't actually do anything to deserve a dramatic haircut, but the stock was swept up in a couple of market-moving events beyond Roku's control.

Roku entered the month of March on a full head of steam. The company absolutely smashed Wall Street's expectations in February's fourth-quarter report. Share prices had increased by 248% in 52 weeks. The massive gains set Roku up for a sharp correction when the market tenor turned away from high-growth stocks that had posted large gains during the coronavirus era in favor of low-risk value investments. In particular, Roku was and is a large investment in money manager Cathie Wood's popular ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) whose constituents were singled out as specific targets in this growth-stock drop.

As an unprofitable company with a $46 billion market cap and sky-high valuation ratios, Roku is vulnerable to this type of broad market retreat from risky growth stocks. It may not be your cup of tea, but I'm sorely tempted to add to my own Roku holdings on volatility-based dips like this one.







