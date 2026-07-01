How Is Rocket Lab Expanding Through Space Mission Software?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB continues strengthening its position in the space industry by expanding capabilities that support spacecraft software and mission operations. Beyond designing and manufacturing spacecraft, the company develops software and operational technologies that help customers manage missions from launch preparation through on-orbit operations. These capabilities allow Rocket Lab to support a broader range of space missions while enhancing the value of its integrated offerings.



Mission software plays an increasingly important role in modern space operations by enabling spacecraft command, navigation, monitoring and mission execution. Rocket Lab integrates these capabilities with its spacecraft platforms and launch services, allowing customers to streamline mission planning and operational management. This approach supports greater mission efficiency while expanding the company's participation across the space mission lifecycle.



RKLB's software capabilities also complement its growing portfolio of spacecraft components, satellite systems and launch services. By providing both hardware and mission software, Rocket Lab can deliver more integrated solutions while strengthening customer relationships across commercial, civil and national security markets. This diversified offering supports recurring business opportunities beyond individual launch missions.



As satellite deployments and deep-space missions continue to increase, demand for integrated mission software and operational capabilities is expected to grow. Rocket Lab's continued investment in these technologies positions the company to support increasingly sophisticated missions while strengthening its long-term growth prospects.

Companies Expanding Space Mission Software Capabilities

As space missions become more complex, aerospace companies continue investing in mission software and spacecraft operations technologies. Companies like Redwire Corporation RDW and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX are also expanding capabilities in this area.



Redwire develops digital engineering, mission software and spacecraft technologies that support satellite operations and space exploration missions.



L3Harris Technologies provides mission software, command-and-control systems and space technologies that support government and national security space operations.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 24.56% and 32.56%, respectively.



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RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 53.73X compared with the industry average of 12.98X.



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RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, RKLB shares have jumped 34.3% compared with the industry’s 10.4% growth.



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RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.