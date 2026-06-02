How Is Rocket Lab Expanding Its Role Across Space Infrastructure?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is steadily expanding its role in the space industry by increasing its focus on spacecraft technologies, satellite systems and mission-enabling infrastructure. While launch services remain an important part of the business, the company is generating a growing share of revenues from activities tied to spacecraft development and related technologies. This broader presence allows Rocket Lab to participate in a larger portion of the space economy while reducing reliance on launch activity alone.



A key driver of this expansion is the company’s Space Systems segment, which provides spacecraft components, satellite manufacturing, solar power solutions, flight software, optical technologies and mission support capabilities. Demand for these offerings continues to rise as governments and commercial operators deploy larger satellite constellations and invest in new space-based capabilities. During the first quarter of 2026, Space Systems generated revenues of approximately $136.7 million, more than double the $63.7 million generated by the Launch Services segment, highlighting the increasing importance of this business to Rocket Lab’s overall growth.



The company is also strengthening its position through acquisitions and technology investments that broaden its spacecraft capabilities. These efforts are helping Rocket Lab expand into areas such as space sensing, satellite mechanisms and advanced mission technologies, allowing it to support a wider range of customer requirements.



As satellite deployments, national security missions and commercial space programs continue growing, demand for spacecraft infrastructure is expected to remain strong. Rocket Lab’s expanding Space Systems business positions it to benefit from these long-term industry trends while creating additional avenues for sustainable revenue growth.

Companies Supporting Space Infrastructure Growth

As satellite deployments accelerate, companies are investing in technologies that support spacecraft development, mission operations and space-based services. Companies such as Redwire Corporation RDW and BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY are also expanding their presence in this market.



Redwire develops spacecraft components, mission technologies and engineering solutions that support commercial, civil and national security space programs.



BlackSky combines satellite infrastructure with geospatial intelligence capabilities, supporting customers who require timely space-based data and analytics.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 55.56% and 75%, respectively.



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RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 66.67X compared with the industry average of 12.7X.



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RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, RKLB shares have surged 173.7% compared with the industry’s 20.3% growth.



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RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.