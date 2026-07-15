How Is Rocket Lab Expanding Its Launch Infrastructure Footprint?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB continues strengthening its launch infrastructure to support growing demand for reliable and responsive space access. The company operates dedicated launch sites and mission control facilities while expanding ground systems that facilitate launch operations, payload integration and mission execution. These capabilities enhance Rocket Lab's ability to increase launch frequency while serving commercial, civil and national security customers.



Ground infrastructure has become an increasingly important competitive advantage as launch demand continues rising. Rocket Lab's launch complexes, mission control centers, tracking systems and payload processing facilities enable efficient mission preparation and operational flexibility. By integrating launch infrastructure with spacecraft manufacturing and mission services, the company continues building a comprehensive space systems platform.



RKLB's expanding infrastructure also promises growth opportunities. Dedicated launch facilities allow Rocket Lab to accommodate diverse customer requirements while improving scheduling flexibility and operational efficiency. As launch activity increases, continued investment in ground infrastructure strengthens execution capabilities and supports long-term scalability across its launch business.



With governments and commercial operators deploying larger satellite constellations and pursuing more frequent missions, dependable launch infrastructure is expected to become increasingly valuable. Rocket Lab's continued investment in launch sites and supporting ground systems positions the company to meet growing customer demand while reinforcing its competitive position in the global launch market.

Companies Expanding Launch Infrastructure

Aerospace companies continue investing in launch infrastructure to support higher mission cadence and operational flexibility. Companies like Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY and Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE are also increasing launch facilities and ground systems to support future commercial, civil and national security missions.



Firefly Aerospace continues to boost launch infrastructure and mission operations to support increasing launch activity across government and commercial customers.



Virgin Galactic continues strengthening its launch capabilities through investments in Spaceport America, flight operations and ground infrastructure to support higher commercial spaceflight activity and future mission execution.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 66.67% and 44.44%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 41.77X compared with the industry average of 8.38X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RKLB shares have jumped 65.3% compared with the industry’s 8.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (FLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.