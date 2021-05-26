How Risky Are Psychedelic Stocks?

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a psychedelic company that is pursuing the use of psilocybin, the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms," for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The phase 2 trial is ongoing. In this therapy, a person takes the drug in a controlled environment while a therapist talks to the patient throughout the experience.

Earlier this month, some good news hit the sector outside of COMPASS. There was positive phase 3 data from a private study involving the use of generic MDMA (ecstasy) plus talk therapy in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on May 14, Corinne Cardina, bureau chief of healthcare and cannabis at Fool.com, and Taylor Carmichael, Motley Fool writer, discuss the MDMA trial, as well as the risks of COMPASS stock and the company's psilocybin-plus-talk therapy treatment for depression.

Corinne Cardina: Is it a one-time or is it a recurring thing?

Taylor Carmichael: It's a one-time, it's like a six-week thing that you do and apparently, you've got to measure it, right, over years but apparently, they had real success. They feel like they need to do another phase 3 study. This is not, I'm talking about the MDMA, they need to do another phase 3 study. It's still a year or two away and nobody's talking about full legalization or anything like that, but for PTSD sufferers, this may be a very real breakthrough for many of them.

Cardina: It's for the severe PTSD, the MDMA, and then the psilocybin, it's for treatment-resistant depression. It's also these people who would be potential patients are, they've been undergoing treatment for a while. It's not like you go to a doctor one time, say you have sleep issues and now you have a note to go to the dispensary if your state is only medical marijuana. It's also really becoming, Psychedelix says, "A niche that has a lot of intense advocates." There's actually a book that came out in 2018 by Michael Pollan called How To Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence. If you really want to go down the rabbit hole here, it's very interesting and you'll find that there are some people out there that just think psychedelics has changed their lives. They know people whose lives that have changed, but again, very controlled, very specific, we're not moving toward a world where you can buy magic mushrooms at the corner store. But yeah, it's really interesting. I think COMPASS Pathways is hugely risky and hugely interesting. If they are able to accomplish this stuff, amazing, it's going to pay off enormously if they can jump all those hurdles. I'm really inspired by the management story that they have going on with the family component. I think that's wonderful. But anyways, let's move on to our third topic unless you have anything else to say on the psychedelics.

Carmichael: No. I think I would just add as you go down the rabbit hole, make sure there's a doctor in the room with you.

Cardina: Certainly.

Carmichael: I love that rabbit hole expression, it's beautiful.

