How the Rise of Staycations Could Reshape Travel Stocks and Reveal New Winners

Key Points

More travelers are swapping long-haul vacations for cheaper, lower-friction local day trips and staycations.

This shift could pressure airlines and big hotels while boosting local experiences, rentals, and mobility services.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rethinking travel as short, local adventures could reshape how consumers spend on vacations, experiences, and hospitality. Discover how this "hometown tourist" mindset might shift demand across travel-related businesses by watching the video below.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.