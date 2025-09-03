How Rich Would You Be If You Invested in Nike Stock Instead of Air Jordans?

Sneakerheads know, few brands carry the weight and status of Air Jordans. A fresh, unworn pair of Jordans is more than just footwear; it’s fashion, identity and sometimes even an investment. The average price of Jordans today is about $146, but what if, instead of dropping cash on the latest pair, you had invested that money into Nike stock? Or, what if you had done so 10 years ago, or even 40?

Nike has become one of the most valuable brands in the world thanks to the strength of its marketing campaigns and its impressive roster of competitive athlete endorsers. Here’s how rich you could be depending on whether you invested in the stock or its most famous product.

Investing in Nike Stock vs. Air Jordans in 1985

Nike stock may have gone public in 1980, but Air Jordans didn’t come out until 1985. To make this a fair fight, say you invested in both the year the now infamous shoes came out. Here is what that would look like for your finances now as of Aug. 27, 2025:

Nike stock price (1985): $0.004

$0.004 Nike stock price (2025): $78.43

$78.43 Air Jordans price (1985): $64.99

$64.99 Air Jordans average price (2025): $146

If you had invested $65, the original price of Air Jordans, in 1985, that would have given you about 16,250 shares. Today, those shares would be worth over $1.2 million, not accounting for splits or reinvested dividends. If you had spent that same $65 on a pair of the OG Air Jordan 1 when they first came out, kept them in pristine condition and tried to auction them off today, you could potentially get anywhere from a few thousand dollars to upwards of $100,000.

How Rich Would You Be If You Invested in Nike Stock 10 Years Ago?

A pair of Air Jordan retros typically retailed between $160 to $200 10 years ago. For math’s sake, say you spent $200. A pair of 2015 Air Jordans in great condition could still get you a few hundred dollars on eBay, so in theory, you could make a small profit or break even on your investment.

In 2015, the company’s stock traded at approximately $51.72 per share. If you had invested $200, you could have bought roughly 4 shares. Currently, shares trade at $78.43, meaning your investment’s value could have grown to $303 from stock price appreciation alone.

This means that had you invested in either Nike stock or Air Jordans 10 years ago for the same amount of money, it would not have been that big a difference in what you would have today. However, if you had invested more money in the stock, you would have seen a compounded return more so than in the resale value of Jordans of that same year.

What About the Jordans’ Resale Value?

It’s true: some Air Jordans appreciate in value, especially limited releases, but you should keep in mind that most don’t. The average resale bump is usually modest unless you scored an ultra-rare drop or have your hands on some original or more retro pairs.

The resale value would still be far below the returns from Nike stock — and that doesn’t include maintenance, storage or the fact that deadstock condition is crucial.

Final Take To GO: Investing in Nike Stock vs. Air Jordans

The bottom line is that if you were in it for status or streetwear cred, Jordans may have paid off socially. Yet if you are strictly focused on what the brand does for you financially, Nike stock tends to win by a landslide.

So, the next time you’re eyeing that new Jordan drop, ask yourself, would you rather flex now, or build your wealth for later? Maybe the smartest move is to do a little of both.

