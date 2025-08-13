How Rich Would You Be If You Invested $1K in Target Stock 10 Years Ago?

Target (TGT) had long been a decent if unspectacular performer on Wall Street before things dramatically changed in 2019. That year, the retail giant’s stock price began a steep climb that saw it more than triple in value in the space of two years.

But after hitting an all-time high in 2021, shares went into a tailspin that has still not righted itself four years later.

Despite its recent problems, Target would have been a winning bet if you’d invested in the stock a decade ago. On the downside, you likely would have done better selling much earlier, or simply putting your money into an S&P 500 fund.

If you had invested $1,000 in Target in July of 2015, you’d have realized a profit of more than $220 just on the stock price alone. Here’s a breakdown.

July 31, 2015, closing price: $81.85 per share

$81.85 per share Number of shares with $1,000 investment: 12.2

12.2 July 31, 2025, closing price: $100.50

$100.50 10-year gain: 22.8%

22.8% Current value: $1,228

$1,228 Profit: $228

Because Target has not had a stock split since July 2000, the prices above reflect the stock’s true value.

One thing to keep in mind is that the above profit doesn’t include dividends you would have earned from your Target investment. According to a June 12 press release, Target paid a dividend of $1.14 per common share in its latest quarter. That continued a streak of 232 straight quarterly dividends since going public in 1967.

Four-Year Slump

Although a more than 22% return on your Target investment looks pretty good on paper, it doesn’t match up well with the stock markets as a whole. For example, the S&P 500 has tripled in value since July of 2015. Meanwhile, Target rival Walmart has seen its stock price rise fourfold over the same time frame.

As a Target investor, you would have been better off selling your stock four years ago, when shares hit a record closing high of $240.59, per Macrotrends. Since then, the price has slumped nearly 60%.

Things haven’t gotten much better in 2025. Target shares are down about 23% year to date as the company deals with problems ranging from weaker discretionary spending to blowback from its decision to roll back key diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

As CNBC reported, Target also has suffered from sluggish revenue growth over the past four years and expects 2025 sales to decline as well.

