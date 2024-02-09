How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy a House in These 50 Florida Cities?

Living in Florida may be appealing, but it can be unaffordable for many people — the average home costs upwards of $2 million in the state’s most expensive city. But even in the Sunshine State’s most affordable major city, you would need to earn roughly $77,000 a year to afford a home.

To find how much money you would need to make to buy a home in Florida’s most populous cities, GOBankingRates first found the average monthly mortgage payment based on the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment. Next, monthly living costs including groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation were calculated. To determine the salary needed to buy a home in each city, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which assumes that 50% of your salary goes toward housing and other monthly living costs.

Here’s a look at how rich you would need to be to buy a home in 50 of Florida’s most populous cities, ranked from most to least affordable.

1. Daytona Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,555

$1,555 Average home value: $284,806

$284,806 Average mortgage payment: $1,652

$1,652 Salary needed: $76,979

2. Pine Hills, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,794

$1,794 Average home value: $273,688

$273,688 Average mortgage payment: $1,588

$1,588 Salary needed: $81,165

Pictured: Orlando, Florida

3. Lakeland, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,541

$1,541 Average home value: $317,863

$317,863 Average mortgage payment: $1,844

$1,844 Salary needed: $81,249

4. Deltona, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,656

$1,656 Average home value: $301,222

$301,222 Average mortgage payment: $1,748

$1,748 Salary needed: $81,682

5. Spring Hill, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,708

$1,708 Average home value: $310,471

$310,471 Average mortgage payment: $1,801

$1,801 Salary needed: $84,212

6. North Port, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,646

$1,646 Average home value: $348,807

$348,807 Average mortgage payment: $2,024

$2,024 Salary needed: $88,074

7. Palm Coast, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,642

$1,642 Average home value: $351,379

$351,379 Average mortgage payment: $2,039

$2,039 Salary needed: $88,340

8. Tallahassee, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,065

$2,065 Average home value: $288,141

$288,141 Average mortgage payment: $1,672

$1,672 Salary needed: $89,669

9. Palm Bay, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,934

$1,934 Average home value: $311,506

$311,506 Average mortgage payment: $1,807

$1,807 Salary needed: $89,781

10. Jacksonville, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,030

$2,030 Average home value: $300,570

$300,570 Average mortgage payment: $1,744

$1,744 Salary needed: $90,581

11. Brandon, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,734

$1,734 Average home value: $363,792

$363,792 Average mortgage payment: $2,111

$2,111 Salary needed: $92,273

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

12. Gainesville, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,080

$2,080 Average home value: $308,124

$308,124 Average mortgage payment: $1,788

$1,788 Salary needed: $92,832

13. Kissimmee, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,668

$1,668 Average home value: $382,916

$382,916 Average mortgage payment: $2,222

$2,222 Salary needed: $93,352

14. Largo, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,664

$1,664 Average home value: $383,934

$383,934 Average mortgage payment: $2,227

$2,227 Salary needed: $93,389

15. The Villages, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,544

$1,544 Average home value: $407,449

$407,449 Average mortgage payment: $2,364

$2,364 Salary needed: $93,795

16. Town ‘n’ Country, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,761

$1,761 Average home value: $383,449

$383,449 Average mortgage payment: $2,225

$2,225 Salary needed: $95,650

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

17. Riverview, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,767

$1,767 Average home value: $390,069

$390,069 Average mortgage payment: $2,263

$2,263 Salary needed: $96,715

18. Lehigh Acres, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,246

$2,246 Average home value: $308,670

$308,670 Average mortgage payment: $1,791

$1,791 Salary needed: $96,875

19. Tamarac, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,861

$1,861 Average home value: $384,691

$384,691 Average mortgage payment: $2,232

$2,232 Salary needed: $98,218

20. Melbourne, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,904

$1,904 Average home value: $384,909

$384,909 Average mortgage payment: $2,233

$2,233 Salary needed: $99,278

21. Lauderhill, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,852

$1,852 Average home value: $394,199

$394,199 Average mortgage payment: $2,287

$2,287 Salary needed: $99,343

22. Wesley Chapel, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,700

$1,700 Average home value: $431,369

$431,369 Average mortgage payment: $2,503

$2,503 Salary needed: $100,862

23. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,943

$1,943 Average home value: $397,042

$397,042 Average mortgage payment: $2,303

$2,303 Salary needed: $101,921

24. Deerfield Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,809

$1,809 Average home value: $427,572

$427,572 Average mortgage payment: $2,481

$2,481 Salary needed: $102,951

25. Pompano Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,829

$1,829 Average home value: $430,393

$430,393 Average mortgage payment: $2,497

$2,497 Salary needed: $103,826

26. Tampa, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,048

$2,048 Average home value: $394,067

$394,067 Average mortgage payment: $2,286

$2,286 Salary needed: $104,017

27. Saint Petersburg, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,105

$2,105 Average home value: $390,702

$390,702 Average mortgage payment: $2,267

$2,267 Salary needed: $104,929

28. Orlando, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,078

$2,078 Average home value: $401,771

$401,771 Average mortgage payment: $2,331

$2,331 Salary needed: $105,811

29. Clearwater, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,065

$2,065 Average home value: $404,615

$404,615 Average mortgage payment: $2,347

$2,347 Salary needed: $105,906

30. Fort Myers, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,041

$2,041 Average home value: $416,148

$416,148 Average mortgage payment: $2,414

$2,414 Salary needed: $106,916

31. Cape Coral, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,140

$2,140 Average home value: $401,843

$401,843 Average mortgage payment: $2,331

$2,331 Salary needed: $107,301

32. Miami Gardens, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,938

$1,938 Average home value: $448,677

$448,677 Average mortgage payment: $2,603

$2,603 Salary needed: $108,984

Pictured: Miami

33. Sunrise, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,848

$1,848 Average home value: $468,867

$468,867 Average mortgage payment: $2,720

$2,720 Salary needed: $109,644

34. Homestead, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,983

$1,983 Average home value: $447,885

$447,885 Average mortgage payment: $2,598

$2,598 Salary needed: $109,944

35. Boynton Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,833

$1,833 Average home value: $490,031

$490,031 Average mortgage payment: $2,843

$2,843 Salary needed: $112,224

36. West Palm Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,188

$2,188 Average home value: $453,015

$453,015 Average mortgage payment: $2,628

$2,628 Salary needed: $115,595

37. Hollywood, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,071

$2,071 Average home value: $497,465

$497,465 Average mortgage payment: $2,886

$2,886 Salary needed: $118,980

38. Hialeah, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,057

$2,057 Average home value: $527,492

$527,492 Average mortgage payment: $3,060

$3,060 Salary needed: $122,815

39. Delray Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,816

$1,816 Average home value: $576,301

$576,301 Average mortgage payment: $3,343

$3,343 Salary needed: $123,831

40. Miramar, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,076

$2,076 Average home value: $536,947

$536,947 Average mortgage payment: $3,115

$3,115 Salary needed: $124,581

41. Plantation, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,830

$1,830 Average home value: $606,538

$606,538 Average mortgage payment: $3,519

$3,519 Salary needed: $128,3763

42. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,077

$2,077 Average home value: $572,180

$572,180 Average mortgage payment: $3,320

$3,320 Salary needed: $129,513

43. Pembroke Pines, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,081

$2,081 Average home value: $576,173

$576,173 Average mortgage payment: $3,343

$3,343 Salary needed: $130,157

44. Davie, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,856

$1,856 Average home value: $615,294

$615,294 Average mortgage payment: $3,570

$3,570 Salary needed: $130,222

45. Miami

Average monthly expenditures: $2,060

$2,060 Average home value: $603,781

$603,781 Average mortgage payment: $3,503

$3,503 Salary needed: $133,499

46. Doral, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,943

$1,943 Average home value: $650,650

$650,650 Average mortgage payment: $3,775

$3,775 Salary needed: $137,232

47. Coral Springs, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,082

$2,082 Average home value: $634,365

$634,365 Average mortgage payment: $3,680

$3,680 Salary needed: $138,283

48. Boca Raton, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,824

$1,824 Average home value: $716,905

$716,905 Average mortgage payment: $4,159

$4,159 Salary needed: $143,584

49. Weston, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,897

$1,897 Average home value: $793,420

$793,420 Average mortgage payment: $4,603

$4,603 Salary needed: $155,996

50. Miami Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,875

$1,875 Average home value: $2,384,968

$2,384,968 Average mortgage payment: $13,836

$13,836 Salary needed: $377,073

Methodology: To find out how rich you have to be to buy a house in the most populated Florida cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 60 cities in Florida in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. For each Florida city, a number of factors were found including; [1] average home value for single-family homes in December 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index; [2] average national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research; [3] grocery cost of living index, [4] healthcare cost of living index, [5] utilities cost of living index, [6] transportation cost of living index and [7] miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces; and [8] average national expenditure costs for all consumers, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average national expenditure costs and the cost of living indexes were used to calculate the average cost of living in each city. The average mortage and the average expenditure costs were combined to give the total cost of needs. Using the 50/30/20 rule, the needs are calculated to be 50%, so doubling the needs cost gives the total salary needed to buy a house in the most populated Florida cities. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 30, 2024.

