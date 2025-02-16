How Retirement Income Is Taxed in Every State

Every state taxes retirement income a bit differently. More often than not, the way retirement income is taxed can impact a person’s decision on where to spend retirement.

The good news is there is a healthy chunk of states that won’t tax certain types of retirement income, like Social Security or pensions. GOBankingRates referenced TIME Stamped’s breakdown of how every state taxes retirement income and the results reveal a surprising number of tax-friendly states across the United States.

Take a look at how retirement income is taxed across America.

Alabama

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Alaska

No state income tax

No income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Arizona

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Arkansas

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

California

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Colorado

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Does tax your Social Security income

Connecticut

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Delaware

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Florida

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Georgia

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Hawaii

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Will tax 401(k)s and IRAs

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Idaho

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Illinois

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Indiana

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Iowa

Won’t tax Social Security income (but used to help determine filing status)

Won’t tax pension income (but used to help determine filing status)

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Kansas

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Does tax Social Security income

Kentucky

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Louisiana

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Maine

Won’t tax Social Security income

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Maryland

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Massachusetts

Won’t tax Social Security income

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Michigan

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Does tax Social Security income

Minnesota

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Does tax Social Security income

Mississippi

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Missouri

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Montana

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Does tax Social Security income

Nebraska

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Does tax Social Security income

Nevada

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

New Hampshire

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

New Jersey

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

New Mexico

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Does tax Social Security income

New York

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

North Carolina

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

North Dakota

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Does tax Social Security income

Ohio

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Oklahoma

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Oregon

Won’t tax Social Security income

Pennsylvania

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Rhode Island

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

South Carolina

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

South Dakota

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Tennessee

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Texas

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Utah

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Does tax Social Security income

Vermont

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Virginia

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Washington

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

West Virginia

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Does tax Social Security income

Wisconsin

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Wyoming

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

