News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Retirement Income Is Taxed in Every State

February 16, 2025 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Every state taxes retirement income a bit differently. More often than not, the way retirement income is taxed can impact a person’s decision on where to spend retirement.

Discover More: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Be Aware: 3 Sneaky Things You Didn’t Realize Your Tax Software Was Doing — And How to Stop Them This Year

The good news is there is a healthy chunk of states that won’t tax certain types of retirement income, like Social Security or pensions. GOBankingRates referenced TIME Stamped’s breakdown of how every state taxes retirement income and the results reveal a surprising number of tax-friendly states across the United States. 

Take a look at how retirement income is taxed across America.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

That’s Interesting: 6 Reasons Your Tax Refund Will Be Higher in 2025

Read Next: American Opportunity Tax Credit: What Is It and Who Qualifies?

Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

  • No state income tax
  • No income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Learn More: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Does tax your Social Security income
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Explore Next: 10 States With Low Taxes and 10 Low-Cost-of-Living States Retirees Should Target

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • No state income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Will tax 401(k)s and IRAs
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Check Out: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Illinois

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

  • Won’t tax Social Security income (but used to help determine filing status)
  • Won’t tax pension income (but used to help determine filing status)
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
  • Does tax Social Security income
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

For You: The New Retirement Problem Boomers Are Facing

City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
  • Does tax Social Security income

View Next: 8 Common Mistakes Retirees Make With Their Social Security Checks

Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
  • Does tax Social Security income
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
East St Louis, Illinois

Missouri

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Does tax Social Security income
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Does tax Social Security income

See More: 4 Reasons All Retirees Should Have Safety Deposit Boxes

World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • No state income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Does tax Social Security income
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Trending Now: 5 Key Signs You Should Switch Banks in Retirement

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
  • Does tax Social Security income
Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

See Next: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • No state income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • No state income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Discover More: 7 Things You’ll Be Happy You Downgraded in Retirement

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • No state income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
  • Does tax Social Security income
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington

  • No state income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

View More: 4 Things You’ll Be Happy You Upgraded in Retirement

Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
  • Does tax Social Security income
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • No state income tax
  • Won’t tax Social Security income
  • Won’t tax pension income
  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Retirement Income Is Taxed in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.