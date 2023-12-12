How Retail Investors Can Hedge Against Recession

Some investment banks and money managers are anticipating a recession in 2024. According to a report by Reuters, bond giant PIMCO puts the probability of a US recession in 2024 at 50%, while Deutsche Bank predicts a mild US recession in the first half of 2024.

In this interview, Bruce Liegel, an ex-Millennium fund manager and author of the newsletter Global Macro Playbook, explains what that might mean for retail investors.

How can retail investors try to hedge themselves against a potential economic recession?

Liegel: Right now, retail investors looking to protect their money could potentially get great returns on Treasuries. It’s important for investors to pay attention to where they go with this money, but for the first time in a long time it’s possible to actually take money out of risky assets and put it into what we would call a safe haven.

This could be US bonds. Some people argue these may not be a safe haven, but we have to believe that the US government in the long run is going to be a stabilized entity and it's not going to go away. And if we make this assumption, then you can get a pretty decent return right now. You can buy a 10-year US government bond today at over 4%.

Given the inflation and interest rate environment, I probably wouldn't go too far out on the duration spectrum on those investment vehicles - no more than three years - because in three to four years they may offer a higher return than today. So, while the 10-year offers a yield of over 4%, in three or four years it might offer more.

That doesn't mean that it's not a good investment. Some people might say, "You know what? Maybe my life expectancy is only five years or 10 years." And so maybe that 10-year locked in over 4% gives them a nice amount of money that keeps them happy.

Other people who have got a longer lifespan may not want that long duration risk and instead prefer to stay shorter when it comes to their investments over the next few years. They might wait for higher rates down the road, and then lock in some longer duration.

Can you evaluate the asset classes that are typically considered most likely to be recession-proof?

Liegel: As we’ve been discussing, fixed income is offering 4-5% and could prove a great recession-proof investment. I think that is the place to go for this recession.

As to equities, investors could always go into defensive sectors. For instance, utilities have not performed very well this year at all and are down by double digits. But I think once the Federal Reserve starts easing interest rates or goes on a permanent hold, utilities could do fairly well. Or there are other staples on the equity side. I personally think most of those are overvalued and will probably not do well in a recession. So, I would probably stick more to the fixed-income vehicles.

Investors could perhaps find some stocks that are paying a really good dividend. If your holding period is a long period of time, those will probably do fine, so you could park some money in those.

Commodities will not do well in a recession. Typically, I would avoid commodities, especially this time around because we just had a huge growth spurt in a number of those areas.

Alternative investments may do okay, if investors are looking for something that might be market-neutral. Hedge fund type investments will probably do okay. Absolute-return hedge funds that go short as well as long might also do well.

How do active money managers usually trade on the recession theme and make profit?

Liegel: I’ve run several different hedge funds over the last 25 years as an active manager, and I was never biased to be long or short. You'd basically look at your macro playbook and figure out which asset classes you thought would make the most money.

Maybe that meant shorting equities, maybe that meant using leverage to get long in bonds. Maybe that meant shorting commodities. Maybe that meant trading more FX carry - shorting a low-yielding currency and buying a high-yielding currency. There were lots of different opportunities as an active manager when you're talking about the hedge fund space.

Now, if you're an active manager on the equity-component side, maybe you overweight the sectors that do very well typically in down markets, and you underweight those asset classes that do poorly. So, maybe you underperform real estate and you overweight utilities. If you're an active manager, there are lots of different ways that you could play that.

I'm more of a macro player, tending just to figure out which asset class I think I’d like to invest in, whether it's long or short, and then implementing my trades that way.

