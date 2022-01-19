How RepRisk Cuts Through the Noise of ESG Data

Every company faces risks, but as environmental, social and governance (ESG) continues to accelerate across the investment landscape, RepRisk, the world’s largest ESG data science company, aims to cut through the noise and provide companies and investors with qualitative research and quantitative data on ESG risks.

The challenge and the opportunity of ESG data

“It’s an exciting time to be in ESG data – it’s exploded in the last 18 months, and everyone's jumping on the bandwagon,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “The challenge for users, however, is finding good data, making sense of it and integrating it in a way that is meaningful.”

This is precisely what Zurich-headquartered RepRisk sets out to enable for its clients by providing ESG risk research, analytics, and metrics that allow financial institutions to have actionable intelligence and make the best financing, investment and business decisions.

Established in 1998 as an environmental and social risk consultancy that emerged from a credit risk team at an investment bank, RepRisk grew into the world’s largest ESG data science company. Now, RepRisk is on the cutting edge of pairing artificial intelligence, machine learning and human analysis to identify and assess ESG risks that have financial, compliance, and reputational implications for more than 190,000 public and private companies around the world.

Teaming up with Nasdaq to deliver critical data

“Through Nasdaq’s ESG Data Hub, we deliver daily-updated risk metrics and analytics with a unique perspective,” said Mihailescu Cichon. “We look at risk, exclusively from an outside perspective. We report what the world says about a company, not what the company says about itself. We find that company disclosures have the potential to mask risk, so we exclude them entirely and instead look at media, NGOs, governmental agencies and regulators.”

RepRisk’s research process is driven by 28 core ESG issues running the spectrum of E, S and G. These include climate change, waste issues, human rights, social discrimination, misleading communication, fraud, and others. In addition to those issues, RepRisk analyzes over 70 ESG “hot topics,” spanning from pandemics and racism to nuclear weapons and opioids.

To collect this information, RepRisk uses a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and human analysis. Artificial intelligence completes a daily screen of more than 100,000 public sources in 23 languages, including Chinese, Malaysian, Portuguese, Russian, and more, enabling the firm to identify risks early at the local level. The daily screening results then get passed to the analyst team for curation and analysis, adding depth and relevance.

Following the team’s analysis and quantification of the ESG risks, RepRisk provides a score ranging from zero to 100. If a company has ESG risk exposure, the score will increase depending on the severity, reach and novelty of the risk incident.

“Our clients need timely information, but AI alone can’t do all of it. The curation helps us cut through all the noise and only deliver what is truly relevant,” said Mihailescu Cichon. “And by relevant, I mean actionable. [Our clients] can use it today to make a decision.”

For instance, as social issues came to the fore amid the pandemic, RepRisk saw an increase in risk incidents relating to racial injustice, occupational health and safety, as well as poor employment. According to Mihailescu Cichon, approximately 18% percent of all the incidents RepRisk has on social discrimination happened in 2020.

“We surveyed our clients [in 2020] and found that 60% of respondents are now considering racial or ethnic inequality screening as part of their investments,” said Mihailescu Cichon.

A broad use case

RepRisk’s clients seek out the firm to help them identify, assess, and monitor ESG risks, and over the last several years, RepRisk has seen increasing interest in ESG from all client segments.

Asset managers can leverage RepRisk’s dataset for investment due diligence. They can see if a company has specific ESG risks and identify whether those risk incidents violate an internal policy or an international standard such as the U.N. Principles for Responsible Investment, the U.N. Global Compact, or the SASB materiality map. Asset managers can also utilize the data for post-investment monitoring, as the daily data updates allow them to be informed about an emerging ESG risk for a company in their portfolio. The data can also help asset managers drive engagement with companies regarding any ESG concerns.

RepRisk is uniquely placed to serve private equity investors and private debt firms, as it is the only ESG data provider to systematically cover private companies in its research, including those in emerging and frontier markets. This, coupled with its coverage of country risk and infrastructure projects, supports asset managers in integrating ESG risk data across asset classes, including fixed income and infrastructure investors.

What’s next in ESG technology

RepRisk plans to further expand its research scope by adding ESG “hot topics” and languages. Mihailescu Cichon noted that the company is already working to include cryptocurrencies and whistleblowers in its “hot topic” list for 2022 and plans to add more languages tied to the Southeast Asia region.

RepRisk is also preparing to roll out a new spatial analytics solution in 2022, which uses satellite imagery and GPS coordinates to identify areas of high environmental and biodiversity risks. For the launch, RepRisk plans to focus on high-risk sectors, such as mining and oil and gas.

“For example, you can see if a mine is located on or near a protected area or UNESCO World Heritage Site,” Mihailescu Cichon said. “It’s pretty exciting because it’s no longer a report from an NGO or an allegation from a media article; it’s saying, ‘Hey, these satellite coordinates, they show what’s really happening here.’”

As RepRisk works on building out these areas, the current ESG risk metrics are available to investors through Nasdaq’s ESG Data Hub. The Data Hub platform leverages a single application programming interface for all datasets, providing access across different formats and cloud storage to facilitate a seamless user experience. It also enables users to find data sets that answer specific Sustainable Development Goals, encouraging investors to consider the impact of their investments.

Visit the ESG Data Hub and see the datasets available to bolster your ESG integration processes.